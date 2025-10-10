North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

North India weather today shows excellent conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures across major cities following a significant improvement from recent western disturbance activity. After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms earlier this week, the region now enjoys stable high-pressure systems bringing bright sunny weather and pleasant autumn conditions perfect for outdoor activities and festivals. Today, moonrise time in India varies from 2:47 PM to 3:15 PM across different cities, providing spectacular celestial viewing opportunities with crystal-clear skies enhancing visibility. The North India weather update indicates no active weather alerts, marking the transition into ideal post-monsoon conditions with moderate temperatures and excellent air quality improvements.