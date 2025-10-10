North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

Clear Skies and Calm Winds Across North India: Ideal Weather for Moonrise Viewing

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
North India Weather
Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • North India enjoys excellent sunny weather with temperatures ranging from 19-35°C across major cities

  • Clear skies and stable conditions follow recent western disturbance; no weather alerts.

  • Moonrise times: Chandigarh 2:47 PM, Amritsar 2:49 PM, Delhi 2:52 PM, Jaipur 3:15 PM

  • Air quality shows significant improvement to moderate levels after rainfall washout.

  • Perfect conditions for outdoor activities, tourism, and lunar observation with crystal-clear visibility

North India weather today shows excellent conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures across major cities following a significant improvement from recent western disturbance activity. After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms earlier this week, the region now enjoys stable high-pressure systems bringing bright sunny weather and pleasant autumn conditions perfect for outdoor activities and festivals. Today, moonrise time in India varies from 2:47 PM to 3:15 PM across different cities, providing spectacular celestial viewing opportunities with crystal-clear skies enhancing visibility. The North India weather update indicates no active weather alerts, marking the transition into ideal post-monsoon conditions with moderate temperatures and excellent air quality improvements.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update and Moonrise Time Today

Delhi weather today features clear sunny skies with temperatures reaching 31°C maximum and 21°C minimum. The capital shows excellent air quality improvement with AQI dropping to moderate levels following recent rain washout. Delhi moonrise time occurs at 2:52 PM with full moon visibility expected throughout the evening hours. Current conditions show 42% humidity and gentle northwest winds at 8 km/h, creating perfect weather for outdoor activities and moon observation.

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and Moonrise Timing

Chandigarh weather today displays bright sunny conditions with temperatures between 19°C and 32°C. The city experiences clear visibility and low humidity at 38%, making it ideal for sightseeing and outdoor events. Moonrise time in Chandigarh is scheduled for 2:47 PM, offering early evening moon viewing opportunities. The tricity area shows no rain forecast for the next 48 hours with consistently pleasant weather.

Related Content
Related Content

Jaipur Weather and Moonrise Update: Temperature and Visibility Conditions

Jaipur weather forecast shows sunny and warm conditions with 35°C maximum temperature and excellent visibility throughout the day. Jaipur temperature today ranges from 23°C early morning to 35°C afternoon with clear blue skies and 15% humidity. Moonrise in Jaipur today happens at 3:15 PM, with spectacular desert sky viewing conditions expected. The Pink City experiences gentle westerly winds and perfect tourism weather.

Amritsar Weather Today with Moonrise Time and Sky Conditions

Amritsar weather update presents clear sunny skies with 31°C high and 19°C low temperatures. Punjab weather today across the holy city shows excellent post-rain conditions with fresh air quality and bright sunshine. Amritsar moonrise time occurs at 2:49 PM with crystal clear sky conditions ideal for lunar observation. The city experiences 40% humidity and calm winds, creating perfect weather for Golden Temple visits and outdoor activities.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul-Jaiswal Give India Watchful Start

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

  3. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  4. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  2. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  3. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  4. Nobel Literature Prize: Amitav Ghosh May Become The Second Indian To Win

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rahul-Jaiswal Give India Watchful Start

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal