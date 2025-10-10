North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

North India enjoys excellent sunny weather with temperatures ranging from 19-35°C across major cities
Clear skies and stable conditions follow recent western disturbance; no weather alerts.
Moonrise times: Chandigarh 2:47 PM, Amritsar 2:49 PM, Delhi 2:52 PM, Jaipur 3:15 PM
Air quality shows significant improvement to moderate levels after rainfall washout.
Perfect conditions for outdoor activities, tourism, and lunar observation with crystal-clear visibility
North India weather today shows excellent conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures across major cities following a significant improvement from recent western disturbance activity. After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms earlier this week, the region now enjoys stable high-pressure systems bringing bright sunny weather and pleasant autumn conditions perfect for outdoor activities and festivals. Today, moonrise time in India varies from 2:47 PM to 3:15 PM across different cities, providing spectacular celestial viewing opportunities with crystal-clear skies enhancing visibility. The North India weather update indicates no active weather alerts, marking the transition into ideal post-monsoon conditions with moderate temperatures and excellent air quality improvements.
Delhi-NCR Weather Update and Moonrise Time Today
Delhi weather today features clear sunny skies with temperatures reaching 31°C maximum and 21°C minimum. The capital shows excellent air quality improvement with AQI dropping to moderate levels following recent rain washout. Delhi moonrise time occurs at 2:52 PM with full moon visibility expected throughout the evening hours. Current conditions show 42% humidity and gentle northwest winds at 8 km/h, creating perfect weather for outdoor activities and moon observation.
Chandigarh Weather Forecast and Moonrise Timing
Chandigarh weather today displays bright sunny conditions with temperatures between 19°C and 32°C. The city experiences clear visibility and low humidity at 38%, making it ideal for sightseeing and outdoor events. Moonrise time in Chandigarh is scheduled for 2:47 PM, offering early evening moon viewing opportunities. The tricity area shows no rain forecast for the next 48 hours with consistently pleasant weather.
Jaipur Weather and Moonrise Update: Temperature and Visibility Conditions
Jaipur weather forecast shows sunny and warm conditions with 35°C maximum temperature and excellent visibility throughout the day. Jaipur temperature today ranges from 23°C early morning to 35°C afternoon with clear blue skies and 15% humidity. Moonrise in Jaipur today happens at 3:15 PM, with spectacular desert sky viewing conditions expected. The Pink City experiences gentle westerly winds and perfect tourism weather.
Amritsar Weather Today with Moonrise Time and Sky Conditions
Amritsar weather update presents clear sunny skies with 31°C high and 19°C low temperatures. Punjab weather today across the holy city shows excellent post-rain conditions with fresh air quality and bright sunshine. Amritsar moonrise time occurs at 2:49 PM with crystal clear sky conditions ideal for lunar observation. The city experiences 40% humidity and calm winds, creating perfect weather for Golden Temple visits and outdoor activities.