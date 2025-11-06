India Vs Australia, 4th T20I: See Best Photos From Carrara Oval
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the fourth T20I in Carrara (Gold Coast) on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Hosts Australia have made four changes, bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius. India, on the other hand, are unchanged. The series stands at 1-1 after the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indians won the third game by five wickets in Hobart.
