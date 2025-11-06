Victorious Indian Women's Team Meets PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 5, 2025) met the victorious Indian women’s cricket team at his residence in New Delhi and lauded the players for their “remarkable resilience and comeback” in the ICC Women's World Cup after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the PM in 2017 without the trophy. She said now that they have met him with the trophy, they would wish to meet him more often. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. The team also met President Droupadi Murmu later.
