Tennis

Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

Jannik Sinner reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in men's tennis after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the Paris Masters final on Sunday (November 2, 2025). The four-time Grand Slam champion from Italy replaced six-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz at the top as he extended his indoor winning streak to 26 matches, following up victory in Vienna last Sunday with his first Paris title. The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime needed to win the tournament at La Defense Arena to clinch the eighth and final spot for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. But Sinner did not concede a break point chance in the match and won the tournament without dropping a set.

P
Photo Webdesk
France Tennis Paris Masters Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
1/9
Felix Auger-Aliassime with Jannik Sinner
The runner up Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and the winner Italy's Jannik Sinner pose after the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
2/9
Paris Masters 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Italy's Jannik Sinner left, and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime shake hands after the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
3/9
Italys Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match
| Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris.

4/9
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Fans hold a "Let's Go Jannik:" during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
5/9
Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
6/9
Italys Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
7/9
Paris Masters 2025 Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
8/9
France Tennis Paris Masters Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
9/9
France Tennis Paris Masters Felix Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Tags

