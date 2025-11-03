Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot
Jannik Sinner reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in men's tennis after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the Paris Masters final on Sunday (November 2, 2025). The four-time Grand Slam champion from Italy replaced six-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz at the top as he extended his indoor winning streak to 26 matches, following up victory in Vienna last Sunday with his first Paris title. The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime needed to win the tournament at La Defense Arena to clinch the eighth and final spot for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. But Sinner did not concede a break point chance in the match and won the tournament without dropping a set.
