How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Mahmood Mamdani, born in Mumbai in 1946 and raised in Kampala, is a scholar of colonialism and postcolonial governance. Expelled from Uganda under Idi Amin in 1972, he completed a PhD at Harvard University in 1974. Now a professor of Government and Anthropology at Columbia University, his 1996 book Citizen and Subject introduced the concept of the “bifurcated state.” Mint reported that Mahmood has held posts at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Makerere University and the University of Cape Town, and directed the Makerere Institute of Social Research from 2010 to 2022. His public positions on Palestinian rights and criticism of Israeli policies have been controversial; his son has echoed similar positions in political debate.