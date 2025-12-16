Mira Nair Reveals Son Zohran Mamdani Was Offered The Lead Role In A Suitable Boy

Director Mira Nair revealed her son, New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, was offered A Suitable Boy, but he turned it down.
Nair said that Zohran was the most 'reluctant' actor.
She also revealed Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS was one of his favourite films to watch as a kid.
Did you know filmmaker-producer Mira Nair had offered the lead role to her son Zohran Mamdani in the web series A Suitable Boy (2020)? Yes, you read it right! In an interview, the director revealed Zohran was originally the first choice to play the male lead in the Netflix series. The role eventually went to Ishaan Khatter.
The six-part drama series also starred Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Tabu and Shahana Goswami, among others, in key roles.
Mira Nair offered lead role to Zohran Mamdani in A Suitable Boy
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mira Nair said, "I literally offered him the role of the suitable boy - the main role in A Suitable Boy. And again, like with many of my things, if I need an actor to read opposite an actress or something, and if he's home, he's always been willing."
Nair added that for A Suitable Boy, she really wanted her son to play that role, but he turned down the offer. "He said, 'A lot of people die to be offered these things, but I don't'," she shared, adding, he was the most 'reluctant' actor and never wanted to do it, which she has accepted.
"And I was also grateful, because he knew he didn't need it - that need people have to be an actor - he didn't have that. But he's got the goods. I always saw the charisma and the ability he has to actually make joy - to connect with people on a very direct and unfettered level," the 68-year-old filmmaker said further.
Mira also said that she hasn't had a chance of getting Zohran into a movie. "We threw a shirt on him for Queen of Katwe - besides the music he did - but yes, there is a shot where he plays a kid in that film, briefly. Otherwise, no. Now there's no chance. He never wanted to, but I'd love it if he did. I'd love it," she added.
She revealed Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS was one of Zohran's favourite films as a kid, which he watched 16 times with his grandfather and his parents. He also loved Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance.
Mira Nair on Zohran's political journey
Zohran Mamdani, 34, scripted history by winning the New York City mayoral election to become its first Muslim mayor and African-born mayor.
Reflecting on Zohran's political journey, Nair admired his campaign, saying, "What I love about Zohran's campaign is that he completely embraces the multiplicity of our lives, as we do - certainly his parents do."