Mira Nair Reveals Son Zohran Mamdani Was Offered The Lead Role In A Suitable Boy

Director Mira Nair revealed her son, New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, was offered A Suitable Boy, but he turned it down.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zohran Mamdani, Mira Nair
Zohran Mamdani was offered to play the lead role in A Suitable Boy Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Director Mira Nair revealed her son, New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, was offered A Suitable Boy, but he turned it down.

  • Nair said that Zohran was the most 'reluctant' actor.

  • She also revealed Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS was one of his favourite films to watch as a kid.

Did you know filmmaker-producer Mira Nair had offered the lead role to her son Zohran Mamdani in the web series A Suitable Boy (2020)? Yes, you read it right! In an interview, the director revealed Zohran was originally the first choice to play the male lead in the Netflix series. The role eventually went to Ishaan Khatter.

The six-part drama series also starred Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Tabu and Shahana Goswami, among others, in key roles.

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, speaks in front of the Unisphere alongside his transition team, from left, Elana Leopold, Melanie Hartzog, Maria Torres-Springer, Grace Bonilla, and Lina Khan, in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 - HEATHER KHALIFA
Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Signals Youth-Led Progressive Shift In New York Politics

BY Seema Guha

Mira Nair offered lead role to Zohran Mamdani in A Suitable Boy

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mira Nair said, "I literally offered him the role of the suitable boy - the main role in A Suitable Boy. And again, like with many of my things, if I need an actor to read opposite an actress or something, and if he's home, he's always been willing."

Nair added that for A Suitable Boy, she really wanted her son to play that role, but he turned down the offer. "He said, 'A lot of people die to be offered these things, but I don't'," she shared, adding, he was the most 'reluctant' actor and never wanted to do it, which she has accepted.

Related Content
Related Content

"And I was also grateful, because he knew he didn't need it - that need people have to be an actor - he didn't have that. But he's got the goods. I always saw the charisma and the ability he has to actually make joy - to connect with people on a very direct and unfettered level," the 68-year-old filmmaker said further.

Mira also said that she hasn't had a chance of getting Zohran into a movie. "We threw a shirt on him for Queen of Katwe - besides the music he did - but yes, there is a shot where he plays a kid in that film, briefly. Otherwise, no. Now there's no chance. He never wanted to, but I'd love it if he did. I'd love it," she added.

She revealed Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS was one of Zohran's favourite films as a kid, which he watched 16 times with his grandfather and his parents. He also loved Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance.

Mira Nair's son Zohran Mamdani convinced her to make The Namesake - Instagram/@pagliji
Did You Know NYC Mayor Nominee Zohran Mamdani Convinced Mom Mira Nair To Direct The Namesake Instead Of Harry Potter?

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mira Nair on Zohran's political journey

Zohran Mamdani, 34, scripted history by winning the New York City mayoral election to become its first Muslim mayor and African-born mayor.

Reflecting on Zohran's political journey, Nair admired his campaign, saying, "What I love about Zohran's campaign is that he completely embraces the multiplicity of our lives, as we do - certainly his parents do."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: MAS' Batting Order Collapses Under Massive Chase Pressure| MAS 38/7 (17)

  4. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa