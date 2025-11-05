New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral polls on Tuesday.
Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral polls on Tuesday by defeating the independent candidate and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, alongside Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, CBS reported.
According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 2 million votes have been cast in the New York City mayoral polls, the highest voter turnout it has had in more than five decades. The election board in a post on X said, “We officially hit TWO MILLION votes – first time since 1969!"
In a post on X, the democratic socialist shared a video of a subway car’s doors opening as an announcer says: “The next and last stop is City Hall.”
Mamdani, who has yet to address his supporters, has indirectly acknowledged his win on social media.
The New York Mayoral polls took place today with Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the fray. The polls, held across the five New York boroughs – Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island – remained open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET.
All voters in line till 9 PM were allowed to cast their vote with the counting beginning shortly after. In the June 2025 Democratic primary, more than one-third of ballots were counted shortly after polls closed, and roughly 93 percent were tabulated by midnight.
This victory for Zohran Mamdani marks a historic moment, making him New York City’s first Muslim mayor, its youngest leader in generations, and propelling the democratic socialist into national prominence with one of the most visible progressive platforms in the country.
Both Mamdani and Cuomo cast their votes Tuesday morning in Queens and Manhattan, respectively, while Republican Curtis Sliwa participated earlier during the early voting period.