Trump Endorses Cuomo for New York Mayoral Race, Warns of 'Economic and Social Disaster' If Mamdani Wins

Trump said on Truth Social that if “Communist candidate Zohran Mamdani” wins, he would provide only the minimum federal funds required by law, echoing similar remarks made on 60 Minutes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
New York mayoral election 2025 zohran mamdani
Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani | Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • On the eve of the New York mayoral election, US President Donald Trump endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo and warned that a Zohran Mamdani victory would bring a “complete and total economic and social disaster” to the city.

  • The November 4 election pits independent candidate Cuomo against Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa, with Mamdani currently leading in polls as over 735,000 New Yorkers cast early ballots.

US President Donald Trump has officially endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo for the New York mayoral elections, and warned the city’s voters that if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins, there will be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” in NYC.

On the election eve on Monday, Trump announced through a Truth Social post that only the minimum-required federal funds to New York City will be provided if Mamdani wins 

“If Communist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the election for mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing federal funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great city has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump said on Truth Social.

He also endorsed former New York State governor Cuomo in the last leg of the elections, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” Trump said.

Related Content
Related Content
New York State Representative Zohran Mamdani - AP
Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

BY Outlook News Desk

 He added that the situation in NYC “can only get worse with a Communist at the helm” 

Trump’s remarks on Truth Social mirror those he made on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, where he said: “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

While the president cannot directly decide how much funding a city receives from the federal government – as appropriations are the constitutional responsibility of Congress – disputes have intensified over the president’s influence on spending decisions and the legality of withholding funds, which is prohibited under federal law.

In the fray are Cuomo, an independent candidate, and  Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa. The elections are on Tuesday, November 4. Cuomo has been a Democrat candidate throughout his political career but ran as an independent in 2025 to bypass the Democratic primary, Mamdani.

“Now it’s gonna be up to the Republicans, and I hope they listen to the president,” he said.

In an interview on Fox News later, Cuomo said: “We need a mayor who can stand up to Donald Trump,” repeating Trump’s threat to stop funding the city and send in the national guard. “Trump will go through Mamdani like a hot knife through butter,” Cuomo said.

Trump also slammed Mamdani as “a Communist with no experience and a record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,” adding that Mamdani’s ideologies have been tested for over a thousand years, and have never been successful. .

He also stated that a vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani, stating that the latter has “NO CHANCE to bring it back (NYC) to its former glory!”  

Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Democratic nomination for mayor - | gettyimages |
Trump Says Mamdani Could Win NYC Mayoral Race Unless Rivals Step Aside

BY Outlook News Desk

November 4 marks Election Day across the United States, with polling stations open from 6AM to 9PM. The early voting period, which began on October 25, concluded on Sunday.

In NYC, Mamdani has become the front-runner, banking his campaign on lower living costs for New Yorkers as the city gets “too expensive”.

The Board of Elections stated that at least 735,000 people voted early in this election, which is about four times the number of ballots cast during the 2021 election.

(with inputs from PTI and The Guardian)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  2. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  3. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  4. Bihar Elections: PM Modi Accuses RJD Of Pressuring UPA To Stall Projects After Nitish Formed Government

  5. Maharashtra Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Locals

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  2. Displaced Gaza Families Forced To Live In Khan Younis Cemetery Amid War Destruction

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. 13 Journalists, Others Missing In Sudan Amid RSF Capture Of El-Fasher

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote