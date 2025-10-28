Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

According to the Hindu, the anthem opens with "Mamdani mayor banaayenge, Zohran ko hi laayenge" (We will make Mamdani mayor, we will bring Zohran), mixing Urdu, Punjabi, and English to rally support for the Democratic Socialist's affordability-focused campaign. Shared widely on Instagram by "Pakistanis for Zohran," the video captures women holding Mamdani posters, cheering lines like "Brooklyn ki hai shaan, hum sab ka hai Zohran" (Brooklyn's pride, Zohran is ours all), positioning him as a community champion against power elites.