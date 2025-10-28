Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

Urdu-Punjabi song by Saima Jehan, lyrics by Dr. Salma Kausar; performed at Jackson Heights event, viral on Instagram via "Pakistanis for Zohran."
Indian-origin New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has inspired a new Urdu anthem blending South Asian beats and lyrics, performed at a recent debate watch party and birthday celebration organized by women from the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities in Jackson Heights. The song, sung by Saima Jehan with lyrics by Dr. Salma Kausar, celebrates Mamdani's rise and multicultural appeal, drawing a symbolic link to the legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan through shared heritage and style.
According to the Hindu, the anthem opens with "Mamdani mayor banaayenge, Zohran ko hi laayenge" (We will make Mamdani mayor, we will bring Zohran), mixing Urdu, Punjabi, and English to rally support for the Democratic Socialist's affordability-focused campaign. Shared widely on Instagram by "Pakistanis for Zohran," the video captures women holding Mamdani posters, cheering lines like "Brooklyn ki hai shaan, hum sab ka hai Zohran" (Brooklyn's pride, Zohran is ours all), positioning him as a community champion against power elites.
Saima Jehan's performance evokes Noor Jehan's iconic patriotic and film songs from the 1940s-80s, with the anthem's folk-infused melody and empowering themes mirroring the Malika-e-Tarannum's (Queen of Melody) enduring influence on South Asian diaspora music. The event underscores Mamdani's growing traction among Desi voters, building on his Hindustani-speaking ads and endorsements from figures like Pakistani-American singer Ali Sethi. As polls show Mamdani edging Andrew Cuomo (35% to 31%), the song amplifies his narrative in one of NYC's most diverse boroughs.