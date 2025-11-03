Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

The Italian was the last man standing in the French capital on Sunday, following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at La Defense Arena

Jannik Sinner Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking
Sinner celebrates his Paris Masters triumph
New world number one Jannik Sinner revelled after his Paris Masters triumph secured his return to the summit of the ATP rankings.

The Italian was the last man standing in the French capital on Sunday, following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at La Defense Arena.

Sinner became only the fourth player since 1990 to win the Paris Masters without conceding a single set, after Stefan Edberg (1990), Roger Federer (2011) and Novak Djokovic (2014, 2019). 

The 24-year-old dropped just 29 games across the tournament, the fewest en route to glory since the event switched to hard court in 2007.

More importantly, he reclaimed world number one status at the expense of rival Carlos Alcaraz, to whom he surrendered it after losing to the Spaniard in September's US Open final.

"Of course, I'm happy. I knew from the beginning of the week that there was this chance [to be world number one again]," Sinner said.

"But as I said before the final, before every tournament or before every match, I try to put the best performance I can on the court, and then whatever comes, comes. This is how I went on court. 

"The goal of this week was to go day by day, trying to maximise my potential, which I have done for this week, and I'm extremely happy.

"I am very happy to share this moment with my team, with my people who I have around. We know how much work we put in, how much effort, and when you have these kind of results, we are all very, very happy."

Sinner will now look to complete a memorable campaign, in which he has also won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, by successfully defending his ATP Finals crown in Turin later this month.

"The season is not over yet, so it doesn't mean that you don't enjoy these moments, because it doesn't matter how big the title is," he added. 

"It's an amazing feeling having this with us now, but also relief. After a week like this, it has been very intense, so I'm extremely happy.

"I will take a couple of days off. It's very important now for the body, but also for the mind. Then, of course, we try to prepare ourselves for the best possible way then in Turin."

