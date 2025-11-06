Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

Summary Points:
Dismissing speculation about a "November revolution", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said there would be a revolution only in 2028 when the Congress returns to power in the state.
Asserting that he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party, Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress President, reiterated that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would abide by the party’s decision.
Speculation had been rife over a possible change in leadership as the Congress government completes half of its five-year term this month, a development some have dubbed the "November revolution".
"I'm not meeting anyone (from the high command). There have been no discussions with me regarding Cabinet reshuffle. It is the prerogative of the CM. Let him do it. I have no programme to meet any leaders. I will have to meet them on matters concerning party organisations, vote chori campaign," Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi to consult legal experts over the state’s river water projects, said.
Speaking to reporters, he added, "Reports about the Cabinet reshuffle and leadership are by you (media). Have I said anything about leadership change? or has the CM said anything? Nothing. We have said that we will abide by the party direction. If the party says the CM has to be there for five years, he will be for five years. If he has to be for ten years, he will be for ten years. If 15 years, he will be for 15 years. We will discharge the duty given to us (by the party)." Emphasising his loyalty, he said he would never cross the party line.
Responding to queries about the so-called November revolution, Shivakumar stated, "There will be no revolution in November or December or January or February. There will be a revolution only in 2028 with Congress returning to power." Dismissing reports suggesting specific dates later this month, he said, "Someone has written it just like that...there won't be any revolution." On ministerial aspirants awaiting a Cabinet reshuffle, he maintained that the decision rested entirely with the party high command in Delhi.
Political circles in Karnataka have been abuzz for some time about a potential change of guard later this year.
Siddaramaiah recently said he would serve the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command’s direction.
Following the Congress victory in May 2023, there had been stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. The party eventually persuaded Shivakumar to accept the Deputy CM position.
Reports at the time suggested a "rotational chief minister formula" under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years, though the party has never officially confirmed such an arrangement.
(with PTI inputs)