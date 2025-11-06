Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

Calling himself a “disciplined soldier” of the Congress, Shivakumar said both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would follow the party high command’s decisions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Siddaramaiah Chairs
D. K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Summary Points:

  • Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar denied rumours of a “November revolution” or a leadership change, asserting that “there will be a revolution only in 2028 with Congress returning to power.”

  • Amid speculation of a rotational CM arrangement, Shivakumar dismissed reports of a Cabinet reshuffle and clarified that any such decision rests solely with the Congress leadership in Delhi.

Dismissing speculation about a "November revolution", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said there would be a revolution only in 2028 when the Congress returns to power in the state.

Asserting that he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party, Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress President, reiterated that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would abide by the party’s decision.

Speculation had been rife over a possible change in leadership as the Congress government completes half of its five-year term this month, a development some have dubbed the "November revolution".

"I'm not meeting anyone (from the high command). There have been no discussions with me regarding Cabinet reshuffle. It is the prerogative of the CM. Let him do it. I have no programme to meet any leaders. I will have to meet them on matters concerning party organisations, vote chori campaign," Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi to consult legal experts over the state’s river water projects, said.

Representative image - PTI
Siddaramaiah Chairs First Meeting Of Greater Bengaluru Authority; BJP Boycotts Over ‘City Division’ Row

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking to reporters, he added, "Reports about the Cabinet reshuffle and leadership are by you (media). Have I said anything about leadership change? or has the CM said anything? Nothing. We have said that we will abide by the party direction. If the party says the CM has to be there for five years, he will be for five years. If he has to be for ten years, he will be for ten years. If 15 years, he will be for 15 years. We will discharge the duty given to us (by the party)." Emphasising his loyalty, he said he would never cross the party line.

Responding to queries about the so-called November revolution, Shivakumar stated, "There will be no revolution in November or December or January or February. There will be a revolution only in 2028 with Congress returning to power." Dismissing reports suggesting specific dates later this month, he said, "Someone has written it just like that...there won't be any revolution." On ministerial aspirants awaiting a Cabinet reshuffle, he maintained that the decision rested entirely with the party high command in Delhi.

Political circles in Karnataka have been abuzz for some time about a potential change of guard later this year.

Siddaramaiah recently said he would serve the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command’s direction.

Following the Congress victory in May 2023, there had been stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. The party eventually persuaded Shivakumar to accept the Deputy CM position.

Reports at the time suggested a "rotational chief minister formula" under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years, though the party has never officially confirmed such an arrangement.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Seven Wickets; Shaheen, Nawaz At Crease | PAK 234/7 (47)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  2. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  3. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

  4. Kashmir Clerics’ Body Seeks Withdrawal of Order Mandating Vande Mataram in Schools

  5. Delhi HC Rules Profits From Bribe Investments In Shares Are Money Laundering

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Seven Wickets; Shaheen, Nawaz At Crease | PAK 234/7 (47)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report