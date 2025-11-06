Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

Speaking to reporters, he added, "Reports about the Cabinet reshuffle and leadership are by you (media). Have I said anything about leadership change? or has the CM said anything? Nothing. We have said that we will abide by the party direction. If the party says the CM has to be there for five years, he will be for five years. If he has to be for ten years, he will be for ten years. If 15 years, he will be for 15 years. We will discharge the duty given to us (by the party)." Emphasising his loyalty, he said he would never cross the party line.