Woman & Male Friend Arrested for Installing Spy Cam in Women's Hostel Washroom

Police on Nov 5, 2025, arrested a 22-year-old woman (hostel resident) and her 25-year-old male friend for planting a spy camera in the women's hostel washroom at a private college in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Camera found hidden in a dustbin on Nov 4 after students noticed suspicious wiring; recorded footage recovered, showing multiple victims over several days.
Duo booked under IT Act sections for voyeurism and privacy breach, plus IPC for criminal conspiracy; remanded to judicial custody, investigation ongoing
A 22-year-old woman resident and her 25-year-old male friend were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly installing a spy camera in the washroom of a women's hostel at a private engineering college in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu.
The incident came to light on November 4 when hostel inmates spotted unusual wiring near a dustbin in the common washroom. Upon closer inspection, they discovered a hidden mobile phone rigged as a spy camera, recording continuously.
College authorities immediately alerted the Bargur All-Women Police Station. Forensic teams recovered the device, which contained footage of several female students over multiple days.
Police identified the woman, a third-year student, as the primary suspect after analyzing hostel entry logs and CCTV. She confessed to conspiring with her male friend, a local resident, who allegedly procured and set up the camera during a visit disguised as a delivery.
According too PTI the duo was arrested on November 5 and produced before a magistrate, who remanded them to 15 days judicial custody. Cases have been registered under Section 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmitting sexually explicit material) of the IT Act, along with IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 354C (voyeurism).
Krishnagiri SP Thiyagarajan confirmed: "The accused acted with intent to invade privacy. We have seized the phone and are examining digital evidence. More arrests possible if others involved."
The college has suspended the woman student and heightened security, installing additional CCTV in common areas. Hostel warden stated counseling is being provided to affected students.