Outlook Anniversary Issue: Dispatches From Chaos

Hurrying my steps, I ran into the hostel grounds. As I entered the corridor, everyone was leaving, some with luggage, some with belongings stuffed into plastic bags. In my room, I saw Mitra gathering her things. Without saying Salam, she told me to collect my stuff and leave the hostel as soon as possible. ‘The teachers said, it is only for a few days. When the situation gets better, we can come back.’ I said goodbye to Mitra and picked up a plastic bag. I put in a few clothes and Kafka on The Shore. I was reaching for my ID card and other documents which I keep at the back of my bookshelf when the teacher in charge shouted at me to leave so she could close the hostel.