Throwback | Shocking Scenes From 2021 Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

Outlook Web Desk
On August 15, 2021, the Taliban recaptured Kabul and gained power in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted by the U.S. invasion following the 9/11 attacks.
The major shift in Afghan politics led to several international sanctions and funding cuts causing a complete collapse of the already unstable economy. No country has yet recognized Taliban rule.
In a shocking visual, Taliban leaders were seen capturing control of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and posing proudly for photos after the final withdrawal of US troops.
The premises were flooded as, in a desperate attempt to get out of the country, thousands of Afghans swarmed the Kabul airport. Several were seen clinging on to planes on the runway.
The Taliban gunmen killed many as a huge crowd of Afghans thronged Kabul Airport in a bid to flee the country while several others were seriously wounded.
In a severely distressing incident, the disturbing visual of two Afghans falling from a plane in midair was captured. Both of them had tied themselves to the wheels of the aircraft to escape the country.
Hundreds of young Afghans were seen running along and clinging on to a US Military Aircraft on the runway as it was about to take off from the Kabul airport.
Social media was flooded with images of the Taliban fighters taking joy rides, enjoying ice creams, and hitting the gym amid the atmosphere of terrible horror in the country.
The dreams of Afghan schoolgirls were crushed by the Taliban as they restricted girls over the age of 12 from attending state-run schools. Initially, the ban was told to be temporary. However, the reality turned out different.
Citing the cause of protection, they put women abuse survivors in prison causing further deterioration of their mental and physical health.
No more state-sponsored women's shelters are there as well.