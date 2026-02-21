Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

These measures follow the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, when the group swept into Kabul as United States and NATO forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed. These measures follow the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, when the group swept into Kabul as United States and NATO forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed. These measures follow the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, when the group swept into Kabul as United States and NATO forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed. The takeover triggered a humanitarian and economic crisis and prompted thousands of Afghans, particularly women professionals, activists, journalists and students, to flee, fearing a repeat of the repression that marked the Taliban’s first rule in the late 1990s. Many who remained initially hoped earlier promises of moderation would translate into policy; instead, successive edicts have tightened controls.