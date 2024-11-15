Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age

Afghanistan became a republic with the ouster of the King and its first president, Mohammed Daoud, enshrined women’s right in the 1976 Constitution (Article27). In 1978, Daoud was removed in a coup; but the lives of women were not affected. Communist leader president Najibullah, who invited the Russian army to prop up his government, upheld women’s rights. It was only when the Mujahideen threw out the Russians and the tribal leaders who had fought against the "ungodly" Communists came into their own that anti-women diktats came to stay. After the messy civil war following the withdrawal of the Russian army, the first Taliban government came in to crush all semblance of equality promised in the Constitution. The Taliban became a force from 1994 and took control of the government in 1996. Mullah Omar, the Taliban chief and former Mujahideen fighter who lost one eye during a fire fight with Soviet army, introduced sharia law in the country.