International

Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

From Santiago to Kolkata, women and men around the world took to the streets to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, demanding an end to gender-based violence and discrimination.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Chile
People perform during a march in Santiago, Chile | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

People perform during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Santiago, Chile.

2/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Argentina
Women march in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women march during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

3/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Kolkata
Women march in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An activist shouts slogan as she leads a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Kolkata.

4/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Germany
Germany Violence Against Women | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Red shoes placed on the ground as a symbol against the violence on women, during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Berlin, Germany.

5/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_France
Demonstration in France | Photo: AP/John Leicester
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women demonstrate to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, as the trial of dozens of men accused of raping Gisele Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband goes on in Avignon, southern France.

6/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 gallery_Protest in Istanbul
Protest in Istanbul, Turkey | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Turkish police officers detain a woman during a protest marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Istanbul, Turkey.

7/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Jerusalem
Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem, illuminated in red | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A young woman walks on the Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem, illuminated in red to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

8/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Guatemala City
Flowers are placed on an altar in Guatemala City | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Flowers are placed on an altar marking the annual International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Guatemala City.

9/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Milan, Italy
Women attend a rally in Milan, Italy | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women attend a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women, in Milan, Italy.

10/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_El Alto, Bolivia
Women march in El Alto, Bolivia | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women march during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in El Alto, Bolivia.

11/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Mexico City
Demonstrators attend a march in Mexico City | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Demonstrators attend a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Mexico City.

12/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_in Quito, Ecuador
Demonstration in in Quito, Ecuador | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman shouts during a demonstration to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Quito, Ecuador.

13/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 photo gallery_Lima, Peru
Marieta Correa takes part in a march in Lima, Peru | Photo: AP/Guadalupe Pardo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Marieta Correa takes part in a march marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Lima, Peru.

14/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 in West Bank city of Bethlehem
Palestinian Medical Relief Society members march in West Bank city | Photo: AP/Mahmoud Illean
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Members of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

15/15
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024_in Antwerp, Belgium
City Hall as it is lit up in orange in Antwerp, Belgium | Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A cyclist passes by the historical City Hall as it is lit up in orange on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Antwerp, Belgium.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  2. MP: 2 Women Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion Wrecks 3 Houses In Morena
  3. Photos: Aftermath Of Sambhal Violence Over Jama Masjid Survey
  4. Rajasthan: Stone-Pelting Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Is Denied Entry To Udaipur City Palace
  5. Union Cabinet Announces PAN 2.0 Project To Advance Digital Experience Of Taxpayers
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  2. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  3. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  4. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  5. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here