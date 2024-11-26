Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

People perform during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Santiago, Chile.
Women march during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
An activist shouts slogan as she leads a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Kolkata.
Red shoes placed on the ground as a symbol against the violence on women, during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Berlin, Germany.
Women demonstrate to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, as the trial of dozens of men accused of raping Gisele Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband goes on in Avignon, southern France.
Turkish police officers detain a woman during a protest marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Istanbul, Turkey.
A young woman walks on the Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem, illuminated in red to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Flowers are placed on an altar marking the annual International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Guatemala City.
Women attend a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women, in Milan, Italy.
Women march during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in El Alto, Bolivia.
Demonstrators attend a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Mexico City.
A woman shouts during a demonstration to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Quito, Ecuador.
Marieta Correa takes part in a march marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Lima, Peru.
Members of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
A cyclist passes by the historical City Hall as it is lit up in orange on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Antwerp, Belgium.