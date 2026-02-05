How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, human rights have suffered heavily in Afghanistan. According to the UN, Afghan women are denied the opportunity to join the workforce, are unable to access services without a male relative while girls are still deprived of their right to education. | Photo: AP

