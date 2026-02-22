Javed Akhtar Condemns Taliban’s New Law Allowing Domestic Violence: Scum Of The World

Taliban’s newly introduced penal code in Afghanistan allows domestic violence and jailing women.
The new law in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has been condemned by Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar and Gauahar Khan.
Javed Akhtar called the Taliban the "scum of the world."
After Swara Bhasker, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has condemned the Taliban’s newly introduced penal code in Afghanistan, allowing domestic violence and jailing women. The new law has legalised wife beating without breaking bones, and the wife will be jailed if she goes to her parent's place without the husband’s permission. Expressing outrage over the new law in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, he not only slammed it but also requested religious leaders to call out the penal code.
Javed Akhtar reacts to Taliban law
Javed Akhtar reacted to the Taliban code of conduct on X as he wrote, "Talibans have legalised wife beating, but without any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parents' place without the husband’s permission, she will be jailed for three months. I beseech the Mufties and mullas of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion (sic)."
In another post, he called Taliban the "scum of the world."
“What ever may be the political expediency these uncouth barbaric Talibans shouldn’t be given any credibility or respectability by us . They are the scum of the world (sic)," read his anotehr tweet.
Yesterday, Swara Bhasker, taking to her Instagram stories, wrote, "Honestly among the worst specimens of the human race, relentlessly cruel and brutal, absolute monsters the Taliban. An insult to humanity and to the religion they claim to represent. Absolutely despicable."
Gauahar Khan called it "disgusting."
About the Taliban's new law
Reportedly, the Taliban has permitted domestic violence against women. The 90-page penal code was signed by its supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. In the newly-introduced code, "If a husband strikes his wife with excessive beating resulting in fracture, injury, or the appearance of bruising on her body, and the wife proves her claim before the judge, the husband is deemed a criminal; the judge shall sentence him to fifteen days of imprisonment," as per a report by the Georgetown Institute for Women.