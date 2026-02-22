Javed Akhtar Condemns Taliban’s New Law Allowing Domestic Violence: Scum Of The World

After Swara Bhasker, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly criticised the new law introduced in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, permitting domestic violence against women.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar on Taliban new law Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taliban’s newly introduced penal code in Afghanistan allows domestic violence and jailing women.

  • The new law in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has been condemned by Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar and Gauahar Khan.

  • Javed Akhtar called the Taliban the "scum of the world."

After Swara Bhasker, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has condemned the Taliban’s newly introduced penal code in Afghanistan, allowing domestic violence and jailing women. The new law has legalised wife beating without breaking bones, and the wife will be jailed if she goes to her parent's place without the husband’s permission. Expressing outrage over the new law in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, he not only slammed it but also requested religious leaders to call out the penal code.

Swara Bhasker Slams Taliban Domestic Violence Law - Instagram
Swara Bhasker Slams Taliban Law Permitting Domestic Violence, Calls Them ‘Monsters’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Javed Akhtar reacts to Taliban law

Javed Akhtar reacted to the Taliban code of conduct on X as he wrote, "Talibans have legalised wife beating, but without any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parents' place without the husband’s permission, she will be jailed for three months. I beseech the Mufties and mullas of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion (sic)."

In another post, he called Taliban the "scum of the world."

“What ever may be the political expediency these uncouth barbaric Talibans shouldn’t be given any credibility or respectability by us . They are the scum of the world (sic)," read his anotehr tweet.

Related Content

Have a look at Javed Akhtar's tweets here.

Yesterday, Swara Bhasker, taking to her Instagram stories, wrote, "Honestly among the worst specimens of the human race, relentlessly cruel and brutal, absolute monsters the Taliban. An insult to humanity and to the religion they claim to represent. Absolutely despicable."

Gauahar Khan called it "disgusting."

Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women - Source: Shutterstock
Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

BY Outlook News Desk

About the Taliban's new law

Reportedly, the Taliban has permitted domestic violence against women. The 90-page penal code was signed by its supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. In the newly-introduced code, "If a husband strikes his wife with excessive beating resulting in fracture, injury, or the appearance of bruising on her body, and the wife proves her claim before the judge, the husband is deemed a criminal; the judge shall sentence him to fifteen days of imprisonment," as per a report by the Georgetown Institute for Women.

Published At:
