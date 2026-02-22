Javed Akhtar Condemns Taliban’s New Law Allowing Domestic Violence: Scum Of The World

Javed Akhtar reacts to Taliban law

Javed Akhtar reacted to the Taliban code of conduct on X as he wrote, "Talibans have legalised wife beating, but without any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parents' place without the husband’s permission, she will be jailed for three months. I beseech the Mufties and mullas of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion (sic)."