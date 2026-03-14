Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh Team Up For Raftaar, Locks July Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh have collaborated for an upcoming film titled Raftaar, which will release in July 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Sureshs Raftaar
Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh's Raftaar release date Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh have collaborated for an upcoming film titled Raftaar.

  • It is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.

  • The film will open in cinemas in July 2026.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh have come together for the upcoming film Raftaar. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, the film has locked its release date for July.

Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh's film Raftaar

Rajkummar and Keerthy shared the film's posters on their respective Instagram handles and confirmed the release date of Raftaar. The makers captioned it, “Ambition built it. Greed will test it. #Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you (sic),” read the caption.

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Rajkummar, sharing the announcement, wrote, “Super excited to present @kampafilm’s first theatrical Raftaar releasing on 24th July only in theatres (sic).”

About Raftaar

Raftaar is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is executive-produced by Tarun Bali. Rohan Narula has written the story and screenplay. Apart from Rao and Suresh, the film also stars Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

Set in a high-stakes world, Raftaar is about ambition and success. "At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman. As money, power, and greed spiral, their hunger to win begins to clash with love. The rise is intoxicating, but after the fall, the question is simple: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this where it all ends?," read the official synopsis of the film.

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Keerthy Suresh made her Hindi debut with Baby John (2024). Raftaar is her maiden collaboration with Rajkummar Rao.

It will hit the screens on July 24, 2026.

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