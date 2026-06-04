Amid Don 3 Row, Ranvir Shorey Hits Back At Producers Guild's Statement: 'Producers Cancel Projects Without Compensation'

Ranvir Shorey shared his opinion on the ongoing debate around last-minute exits from film projects.
In its recent statement, the Producers Guild of India raised concerns over actors withdrawing from projects after making formal commitments.
Shorey claimed that many times producers cancel projects without compensation to actors.
Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 weeks before the shoot ignited a dispute with Excel Entertainment, followed by FWICE's "non-cooperation directive" against the actor. The directive prompted Singh to reportedly sue the film body, following which, on Wednesday (June 3), it revoked the "non-cooperation directive" with immediate effect.
Before that, the same day, the Producers Guild of India also intervened in the Don 3 row, issuing a strong statement condemning last-minute exits from film projects. Without naming any actor or others, it confirmed that it had received formal complaints, regarding actors, directors and technicians allegedly walking out of projects before the shoot.
Ranvir Shorey criticised the Guild’s statement, saying that many times producers cancel projects without compensation to actors.
Ranvir Shorey reacts to Producers Guild statement
Shorey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.”
His post sparked a debate online, with one user writing about the signing amounts actors are paid and asking him to look at the broader picture. Shorey replied, “It’s hardly ever paid, or paid days before production! You’re an entertainment lawyer, you should know! Btw, I’m a film producer’s son, so don’t doubt I know the ‘broader picture’!”
Another user commented, “The number of producers that take an actor for granted is far lesser than the number of actors that take a producer for granted (in Bollywood). The exploitation is far deeper for new producers who often end up bankrupt due to shoot katke date phansa dena.” To which Shorey replied, “You are not talking about actors. Those are ‘stars’!”
Shorey also clarified his post was a “general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute.”
The latest reports claim that the Guild will try to resolve the Don 3 dispute by being a mediator between Ranveer, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.