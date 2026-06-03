The Voice Of Hind Rajab To Hit Indian Theatres In June; Check Out Release Date

The Voice of Hind Rajab has locked its India release for June.
The Gaza drama has received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC.
Earlier, CBFC denied certification, citing it would impact “India’s relations with Israel”.
After months of uncertainty regarding the theatrical release of The Voice of Hind Rajab in India, Kaouther Ben Hania’s Oscar-nominated documentary is set for its India debut. It will hit the Indian theatres this June. Ben Hania shared the 'wonderful' news alongside the release date.
The Voice of Hind Rajab has been given an 'A' certificate and will arrive in India on June 19.
The Voice of Hind Rajab India release date
Sharing the release date on her Instagram handle, Ben Hania wrote, "For weeks, I have received messages from Indian journalists, filmmakers, activists, and ordinary citizens who supported The Voice of Hind Rajab and defended its right to be seen. Your solidarity touched me deeply (sic)."
She expressed gratitude to the distributor, Manoj Nandwana and Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, "who believed in the film and acquired it not only for India, but also for Pakistan 🇵🇰, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰, Bangladesh 🇧🇩, the Maldives 🇲🇻 and Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (sic)."
Voice of Hind Rajab censor board controversy explained
The Gaza drama was earlier blocked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to political reasons, according to the film’s local distributor.
CBFC denied certification, citing it would impact “India’s relations with Israel”. The film was later submitted to the CBFC’s revising committee.
It was censored by the CBFC because “the film is very sensitive,” distributor Manoj Nandwana, head of Mumbai-based Jai Viratra Entertainment, had informed Variety.
Earlier, it was planned for a March 6 release in India. A CBFC member had told him that if the film is released in the country, “it would break up the India-Israel relationship.”
Manoj Nandwana thanks CBFC
According to the Indian Express, Nandwana thanked CBFC “for granting certification without any cut to The Voice of Hind Rajab and enabling Indian audiences to engage with this important cinematic work.”
He hopes the film “fosters empathy, understanding and constructive conversations among viewers.”
About The Voice of Hind Rajab
The Voice of Hind Rajab follows the killing of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, killed by Israeli forces in 2024 during the Gaza war. The phone recording of Rajab’s voice to the Palestinian Red Cross Society is used in the film.
It was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.