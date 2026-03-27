The Voice Of Hind Rajab Row: Opposition MPs Seek Urgent Intervention Over CBFC Delay

Summary of this article
The Voice of Hind Rajab faces a CBFC certification delay in India.
MPs seek intervention, citing censorship and artistic freedom concerns.
Distributor alleges geopolitical reasons behind certification denial.
The Voice of Hind Rajab has become the centre of a growing controversy in India after opposition MPs sought urgent intervention over delays in its certification. It has been reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has orally declined certification to the Oscar-nominated documentary, effectively preventing its public screening in the country.
According to a letter addressed to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, concerns have been raised about a departure from established certification norms. The Members of Parliament stated that “deep concern” was being expressed over reports that certification had been denied through informal channels, thereby restricting the film’s exhibition.
MPs raise concerns over censorship and due process
In the letter, it was emphasised that “urgent personal intervention” was being sought in a matter seen as having implications for artistic freedom and institutional credibility. It was further stated that the film, described as an internationally recognised and Oscar-nominated work, deals with a subject of humanitarian concern and global relevance.
It was argued that disagreement with a film’s perspective should not be treated as sufficient grounds for restricting its release. The MPs stated that “the screening of a film is an exercise of artistic expression protected within the constitutional framework and cannot be made contingent upon perceived diplomatic relationships.”
Concerns were also raised that “considerations extraneous to the statutory framework” may have influenced the decision-making process. It was stressed that reliance on geopolitical sensitivities could set an undesirable precedent inconsistent with freedom of expression.
Distributor claims geopolitical concerns cited
According to remarks made by the film’s distributor, Manoj Nandwana, to Variety, the film had been submitted for certification in February with plans for a March release ahead of the Oscars. However, approval was not granted.
It was claimed by Nandwana that concerns were raised about the film potentially affecting India-Israel relations. He was quoted as saying, “The India-Israel relationship is so strong that it's idiotic to think this movie will break it.” It was also noted that the film has already been released in several countries, including the US, UK, Italy, and France.
About the film and its global response
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab is a Tunisian-French-Palestinian docudrama based on the reported killing of a six-year-old Palestinian girl during the 2024 Gaza conflict. The film has drawn international attention for its portrayal of the incident and its broader humanitarian context.
The MPs concluded by urging that certification be granted “at the earliest possible opportunity” and that the film be assessed strictly within constitutional principles governing freedom of expression.