The Voice Of Hind Rajab Row: Opposition MPs Seek Urgent Intervention Over CBFC Delay

The Voice of Hind Rajab controversy grows as MPs urge action over CBFC delay, raising concerns on censorship and artistic freedom in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
The Voice Of Hind Rajab CBFC Delay Sparks Political Row Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab faces a CBFC certification delay in India.

  • MPs seek intervention, citing censorship and artistic freedom concerns.

  • Distributor alleges geopolitical reasons behind certification denial.

The Voice of Hind Rajab has become the centre of a growing controversy in India after opposition MPs sought urgent intervention over delays in its certification. It has been reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has orally declined certification to the Oscar-nominated documentary, effectively preventing its public screening in the country.

According to a letter addressed to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, concerns have been raised about a departure from established certification norms. The Members of Parliament stated that “deep concern” was being expressed over reports that certification had been denied through informal channels, thereby restricting the film’s exhibition.

MPs raise concerns over censorship and due process

In the letter, it was emphasised that “urgent personal intervention” was being sought in a matter seen as having implications for artistic freedom and institutional credibility. It was further stated that the film, described as an internationally recognised and Oscar-nominated work, deals with a subject of humanitarian concern and global relevance.

It was argued that disagreement with a film’s perspective should not be treated as sufficient grounds for restricting its release. The MPs stated that “the screening of a film is an exercise of artistic expression protected within the constitutional framework and cannot be made contingent upon perceived diplomatic relationships.”

Related Content
Still - IMDB
The Voice Of Hind Rajab Review | Kaouther Ben Hania’s Unforgettable Gaza Docudrama Confronts Our Biggest Moral Failure
So Ji-sub Backs The Voice of Hind Rajab - Illustration
So Ji-sub Backs The Voice of Hind Rajab, Brings It To South Korea
Voice of Hind Rajab censored in India - IMDB
The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'
Saja Kilani At The Academy Awards - X
Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters
Related Content
Voice of Hind Rajab censored in India - IMDB
The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Concerns were also raised that “considerations extraneous to the statutory framework” may have influenced the decision-making process. It was stressed that reliance on geopolitical sensitivities could set an undesirable precedent inconsistent with freedom of expression.

Distributor claims geopolitical concerns cited

According to remarks made by the film’s distributor, Manoj Nandwana, to Variety, the film had been submitted for certification in February with plans for a March release ahead of the Oscars. However, approval was not granted.

It was claimed by Nandwana that concerns were raised about the film potentially affecting India-Israel relations. He was quoted as saying, “The India-Israel relationship is so strong that it's idiotic to think this movie will break it.” It was also noted that the film has already been released in several countries, including the US, UK, Italy, and France.

About the film and its global response

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab is a Tunisian-French-Palestinian docudrama based on the reported killing of a six-year-old Palestinian girl during the 2024 Gaza conflict. The film has drawn international attention for its portrayal of the incident and its broader humanitarian context.

‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ (2025) - Prime Video
10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The MPs concluded by urging that certification be granted “at the earliest possible opportunity” and that the film be assessed strictly within constitutional principles governing freedom of expression.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Five Talking Points Ahead Of New Indian Premier League Season

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Check Overall Head-To-Head Record Of This South Indian Derby

  5. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

  4. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  5. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Warns Attack on Iran to "Escalate and Expand"

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’