The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

About The Voice of Hind Rajab

The Voice of Hind Rajab follows the events around the killing of 6-year-old Hind Rajab, her four cousins, her aunt and uncle, and the two paramedics who came to save her after their car came under fire by Israeli forces as they tried to flee Gaza City in January 2024. Both Rajab and the paramedics were found dead when they reached. The phone recording of Rajab’s voice to the Palestinian Red Cross Society is used in the film.