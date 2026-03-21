10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

India’s CBFC halted the release of The Voice of Hind Rajab over concerns it could impact diplomatic ties with Israel.
Director Kaouther Ben Hania criticized the decision, questioning whether a film could threaten relations between democracies.
The piece presents a watchlist of films on Palestinian lives that remain accessible despite censorship barriers.
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania has questioned the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India, to halt the theatrical release of her Oscar-nominated docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025). The film was scheduled for release in India on March 6, with a wider rollout planned around the 2026 Oscars period. However, the release has been put on hold.
According to distributor Manoj Nandwana of Mumbai-based Jai Viratra Entertainment, the CBFC declined certification over concerns that the film “might affect India’s diplomatic ties with Israel.” Nandwana stated that he screened the film for CBFC members on February 27, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from a two-day visit to Israel. India has avoided direct criticism of Israel in United Nations resolutions and has also refrained from taking sides during its conflict with Iran.
In response to the decision, Ben Hania shared a statement on Instagram and Facebook reflecting on her personal connection to India. She recalled her early admiration for Bollywood and described how it shaped her imagination. She also questioned whether the relationship between the “world’s largest democracy” and the “only democracy in the Middle East” could be so fragile that a single film might disrupt it.
Within this context, the absence of The Voice of Hind Rajab from Indian screens underscores the selective routes through which politically engaged cinema reaches audiences. In a landscape where state-aligned narratives often receive preferential visibility—particularly in light of India’s ties with Israel—other films continue to emerge despite censorship roadblocks. This watchlist features ten such films centred on Palestinian lives, bringing into focus stories that endure despite persistent institutional barriers, along with details on where they can be viewed in India.
1. Farha (2021) | Dir. Darin J. Sallam | Duration: 1:31:22
Set during the 1948 Al-Nakba, Farha (2021) follows a young Palestinian girl who harbours big dreams to pursue her education. Through they are shattered when she is locked in a storage room by her father for safety as violence unfolds outside. Through her confinement, it captures the terror of displacement and the collapse of rural Palestinian life. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was Jordan’s official submission to the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
Where To Watch : Dailymotion
2. The Time That Remains (2009) | Dir. Elia Suleiman | Duration: 1:49:32
A semi-autobiographical account spanning from 1948 to the present, the film traces the life of a Palestinian family that remains in Israel. It depicts the filmmaker's father, Fouad Suleiman, as a resistance fighter in 1948, the struggles of his family under Israeli military rule in the 1960s and finally, director Elia's own experiences growing up. Told through absurdist comedy, it reflects on occupation, identity and everyday resistance. Suleiman’s restrained style underscores the absurdity of prolonged political stasis. The film was an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival (2009). It also won the Jury Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (2009).
Where To Watch : YouTube
3. Frontiers Of Dreams And Fears (2001) | Dir. Mai Masri | Duration : 55:46
This documentary follows two Palestinian refugee children in Lebanon and the West Bank as they confront the idea of return. Set against the backdrop of the Second Intifada, it explores memory, displacement and generational longing for homeland. The film won Best Documentary at the Carthage Film Festival (2001) along with 14 international awards in Europe, Asia and Middle East.
Where To Watch : YouTube
4. Scenes From Under Occupation In Gaza (1973) | Dir. Mustafa Abu Ali | Duration: 13:45
An early work of Palestinian resistance cinema, this short documents daily life in Gaza under Israeli occupation after 1967. It captures labour, surveillance and restricted movement with a direct political gaze. The film stands as an archival record of early occupation realities. The film was circulated widely in political film circuits and remains a foundational work in Palestinian cinema.
Where To Watch : YouTube
5. Promised Lands (1974) | Dir. Susan Sontag | Duration: 1:26:25
Filmed after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, this documentary examines Israeli society, while gesturing toward the broader conflict that includes Palestinian dispossession. Though not centred exclusively on Palestinians, it situates their absence within a larger geopolitical narrative. The film screened at the prestigious New York Film Festival in 1974.
Where To Watch : YouTube
6. 5 Broken Cameras (2011) | Dir. Emad Burnet | Duration: 1:26:11
A first-person documentary chronicles protests in the West Bank village of Bil’in against the separation barrier. Structured around five cameras destroyed over time, the film records state violence and grassroots resistance. It offers an intimate account of life under occupation. The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature (2013) and won the Sundance Directing Award (2012) alongside an International Emmy Award (2013).
Where To Watch : Vimeo
7. 5 Broken Cameras (2011) | Dir. Emad Burnet | Duration: 1:26:11
This first-person documentary chronicles a Palestinian farmer's chronicle of his nonviolent resistance to the actions of the Israeli army.Structured around five cameras destroyed over time, the film records state violence and grassroots resistance. It offers an intimate account of life under occupation. The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature (2013) and won the Sundance Directing Award (2012) alongside an International Emmy Award (2013).
Where To Watch : Vimeo
8. Paradise Now (2005) | Dir. Hany Abu-Assad | Duration: 1:31:22
The film follows two Palestinian men recruited for a suicide mission in Tel Aviv. It examines the psychological and political conditions that produce militancy, while resisting simplistic moral framing. The narrative portrays personal despair within structural occupation. The film won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film (2006) along with an Academy Award nomination (2006).
Where To Watch : YouTube
9. Lemon Tree (2008) | Dir. Eran Riklis | Duration: 1:41:54
Centred on a Palestinian widow whose lemon grove faces destruction due to its proximity to an Israeli minister’s residence, the film explores land rights and legal struggle. It reflects the asymmetry of power while tracing unexpected human connections across borders. The film won the Audience Award at The Berlin Film Festival (2008) and Best Actress Award at the European Film Awards (2008).
Where To Watch : YouTube
10. The Present (2020) | Dir. Farah Nabulsi | Duration: 24:25
This short follows a Palestinian father and daughter navigating checkpoints in the West Bank to buy a gift. The simple premise reveals the bureaucratic and physical barriers shaping daily life under occupation. Its brevity sharpens its political impact. The film won a BAFTA Award for Best Short Film (2021) and an Academy Award nomination (2021).
11. Where Should The Birds Fly (2013) | Dir. Fida Qishta | Duration : 58:28
Told through the eyes of a young girl in Gaza, this documentary records life during and after Israeli military attacks. It combines personal testimony with footage of destruction, foregrounding survival amid siege conditions. The film won Best Documentary at the Málaga Film Festival (2014) and Human Rights awards at various festivals.
Where To Watch : Vimeo