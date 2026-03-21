10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

A semi-autobiographical account spanning from 1948 to the present, the film traces the life of a Palestinian family that remains in Israel. It depicts the filmmaker's father, Fouad Suleiman, as a resistance fighter in 1948, the struggles of his family under Israeli military rule in the 1960s and finally, director Elia's own experiences growing up. Told through absurdist comedy, it reflects on occupation, identity and everyday resistance. Suleiman’s restrained style underscores the absurdity of prolonged political stasis. The film was an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival (2009). It also won the Jury Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (2009).