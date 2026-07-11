The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's Film Clears Indian Censors Uncut With 'A' Certificate Ahead Of Release - Report

The CBFC cleared Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey with zero cuts.
The film received an 'A' certificate, restricting theatrical viewing to audiences aged 18 and above.
The Odyssey is scheduled for a wide theatrical release in India on July 17.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to hit theatres across India on July 17, 2026. Nolan held the official premiere in Mumbai on Friday (July 10). The epic drama will be available in multiple formats, including IMAX 2D and 4DX
Ahead of its release, The Odyssey has passed Indian censors with zero cuts and secured an 'A' certificate on Thursday (July 9). The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the release without modifications, which means that Indian audiences can see the same cut as the rest of the world, without any censorship.
The reactions to the Indian premiere of The Odyssey are overwhelming.
The Odyssey censor details and runtime
CBFC has asked that no dialogue or scenes be altered, Bollywood Hungama reported. The official censor certificate was issued to the makers on July 9.
The 'A' certificate restricts theatrical viewing strictly to audiences aged 18 and above. The official certified runtime for The Odyssey is 172.33 minutes ( 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds).
Nolan and cast interact with Mumbai audiences
Nolan interacted with the Mumbai audience directly after the premiere screening. Actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, who also attended the screening, stood beside the filmmaker during the post-screening event.
"I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!" said the Oscar-winning director.
He then asked, "By the way, did you like the film?" The audience erupted in loud cheers in response. He smiled and went on to add, "Who is better? Matt or Tom?" Both actors smiled as the audience cheered on.
Nolan went on to say, "They are both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India." He said he has filmed in India twice before, with schedules in Jodhpur and Mumbai. "Every time we come here, it's very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here," he added.