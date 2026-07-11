The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's Film Clears Indian Censors Uncut With 'A' Certificate Ahead Of Release - Report

Nolan went on to say, "They are both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India." He said he has filmed in India twice before, with schedules in Jodhpur and Mumbai. "Every time we come here, it's very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here," he added.