Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Rejects Influencer Screenings, Bets On Critics

The Odyssey will not hold influencer screenings.
Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic is one of the year's most anticipated events.
Universal will directly host critics' screenings leading up to the release.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be avoiding social media influencer screenings, instead going straight to critics. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the film will skip the now-customary influencer screenings that come before the film is shown to critics. Online influencers are shown the film at the premiere or an early screening, then allowed to post short reactions on social media, which are usually more enthusiastic and less intricate than critics’ reviews. Instead, after the film’s global premiere screening in London on July 6, the film will begin screening for film critics. Universal appears confident enough in the film that they are skipping contemporary marketing trends of roping in influencers to drive up hype.
Universal had allowed influencer screenings for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which generated early reactions so enthusiastic (“Spielberg’s best film in 20 years”) that once the actual review embargo lifted a few weeks later, critics were cynical about the film in their eventual reviews. Similarly, films like Wuthering Heights, Wicked For Good, and Mickey 17 had initially been met with early raves from influencers, hinting at Oscar potential, only to garner far more muted reactions after their respective embargo lifts. Influencers' reactions to Warner Bros.’ Supergirl (“the best blockbuster of the summer!”) were immediately detracted by critics.
The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. His journey spans ten years and is filled with mythical creatures, dangerous challenges, powerful gods, and deeply personal sacrifices. The film has been shot using newly developed IMAX film technology.
Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, while Tom Holland plays his son Telemachus. Anne Hathaway appears as Penelope, Odysseus' wife, while Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, one of Penelope's suitors. Zendaya also stars. Nolan's regulars, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and composer Ludwig Göransson, return.
Nolan will be attending the Mumbai premiere, along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland. The Odyssey lands in theaters July 17.