Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Rejects Influencer Screenings, Bets On Critics

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be avoiding social media influencer screenings, instead going straight to critics. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the film will skip the now-customary influencer screenings that come before the film is shown to critics. Online influencers are shown the film at the premiere or an early screening, then allowed to post short reactions on social media, which are usually more enthusiastic and less intricate than critics’ reviews. Instead, after the film’s global premiere screening in London on July 6, the film will begin screening for film critics. Universal appears confident enough in the film that they are skipping contemporary marketing trends of roping in influencers to drive up hype.