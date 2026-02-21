Swara Bhasker Slams Taliban Law Permitting Domestic Violence, Calls Them ‘Monsters’

Swara Bhasker slams Taliban domestic violence law
Afghanistan's penal code permits physical discipline under conditions
Gauahar Khan joins outrage over women's rights crackdown
Swara Bhasker has strongly criticised the Taliban after reports emerged that Afghanistan’s new penal code permits domestic violence under certain conditions. The actor reacted sharply to the Taliban's domestic violence law, calling the move inhumane and deeply disturbing as global outrage continues to grow.
Swara Bhasker reacts to the Taliban's domestic violence law
Sharing reports about the development on February 20, Swara Bhasker did not hold back. She described the Taliban as “absolute monsters” and said formalising such a law was an insult to humanity and the religion they claim to represent. Her post quickly gained attention online, with many echoing her anger.
Gauahar Khan also expressed her disapproval, calling the reported provisions “disgusting”. Actor Nandish Sandhu questioned the logic behind the legislation and asked what sense it made. Human rights advocates have similarly condemned the code, arguing that it institutionalises abuse rather than preventing it.
What the new Afghanistan penal code states
The 90-page penal code was formally adopted by the Taliban regime and signed by its supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. According to multiple reports, the law allows a husband to physically discipline his wife, provided the assault does not result in broken bones or open wounds. If severe injury occurs, the maximum punishment is reportedly 15 days in prison.
The burden of proof lies with the woman. The code does not clearly criminalise psychological or sexual violence. It also states that a woman leaving her husband’s home without permission can face up to three months in jail. In court, women must appear fully covered and accompanied by a male guardian, even in cases where the husband is the accused.
Rights groups argue that these provisions effectively legalise domestic violence and further restrict women’s autonomy in Afghanistan.
On the professional front, Bhasker was recently seen on the sets of a celebrity laughter show alongside Fahad Ahmad. She is known for films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding.