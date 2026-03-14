‘Seize His Passport’: Haryana Women’s Commission Orders Arrest Of Badshah Amid Song Controversy

Rapper-singer Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, was summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi song Tateeree. He was directed to appear before the women’s commission in Panipat by 3 pm on Friday (March 13), following a notice issued on March 6. Badshah failed to appear, which has irked Women’s Commission Chairperson, Renu Bhatia. She has ordered the police to seize his passport and arrest him.