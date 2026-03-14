‘Seize His Passport’: Haryana Women’s Commission Orders Arrest Of Badshah Amid Song Controversy

Summary of this article
The Haryana State Commission for Women has ordered the arrest of rapper Badshah.
This comes after he failed to appear before the panel regarding alleged objectionable lyrics in his song, Tateeree.
Badshah has been facing backlash for the track for objectifying women and using obscene lyrics.
Rapper-singer Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, was summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi song Tateeree. He was directed to appear before the women’s commission in Panipat by 3 pm on Friday (March 13), following a notice issued on March 6. Badshah failed to appear, which has irked Women’s Commission Chairperson, Renu Bhatia. She has ordered the police to seize his passport and arrest him.
Haryana State Commission for Women orders arrest of Badshah
According to PTI, Bhatia, while speaking to reporters, said she has directed the Superintendent of Police in Panipat to arrest Badshah and issue search orders if necessary. "I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders," she said.
She has also directed that Badshah’s passport be seized, preventing to leave the country.
The chairperson also confirmed that FIRs have been registered in Panchkula and Jind in this matter.
Bhatia also told the media that people (lawyers) representing Badshah had asked the Commission for a further date, which they didn’t allow. She also wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) requesting that no shows of Badshah should be allowed in the country.
About Badshah's song controversy
The rapper landed in controversy for allegedly objectifying women and minors in the track with obscene lyrics. A complaint was submitted by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation.
Following this, the commission initiated proceedings and issued a summons to Badshah.
According to police officials, an FIR had been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula.
Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip-hop single, is crooned by Badshah along with vocalist Simran Jaglan. Badshah has penned the lyrics, with music composed and produced by Hiten.