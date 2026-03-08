Badshah Tateeree Song Controversy: Haryana Women Commission Issues Fresh Summons

The Badshah Tateeree song controversy has escalated after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a fresh summons to the rapper over alleged objectionable lyrics.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • Badshah Tateeree song controversy triggers fresh Haryana Women Commission summons.

  • Complaints allege Tateeree lyrics objectify women and minors.

  • FIR filed as Badshah apologizes and removes the song online.

Badshah's song controversy has taken a new turn after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a fresh summons to the rapper regarding the lyrics and visuals in his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The commission has been examining complaints that the song contains objectionable content and portrays women in an inappropriate manner.

Officials confirmed that the notice was issued after the singer failed to appear before the commission during an earlier hearing. The panel has now asked him to present himself and clarify the intent behind the lyrics used in the track.

Complaints raised over alleged objectionable lyrics

The controversy began shortly after the song’s release earlier this month, when several social groups and activists criticised its content. Critics alleged that the lyrics objectify women and contain references that sexualise school-going girls.

Complaints were filed by organisations, including the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti and the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. These groups urged authorities to investigate the song and take appropriate action against those involved in its creation.

Haryana Women Commission Summons Badshah Over Tateeree Lyrics Controversy - Instagram
Badshah Tateeree Controversy: Haryana Women Commission Summons Rapper Over Lyrics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Taking suo motu cognisance of the complaints, the Haryana State Commission for Women initiated proceedings and issued a summons to the singer, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. The panel stated that it would review whether the lyrics violated norms related to the dignity and representation of women in media.

The chairperson criticises the song’s content

HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia strongly criticised the song while addressing the controversy. The content of the track was described as insulting to the “daughters of Haryana”, and concerns were raised about the impact such language may have in popular music.

She warned that if the rapper does not cooperate with the inquiry, the commission may recommend restrictions on his performances in the state. During her remarks, she also criticised the tone of the song, saying, “Badshah hoga apne ghar ka.”

FIR, registered as a singer, issues an apology

The controversy has also led to legal action. Haryana Police have registered an FIR over the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video. Authorities are also investigating other aspects of the production, including the alleged unauthorised use of a Haryana Roadways bus shown in the video.

Amid the backlash, Badshah released a video statement apologising for the controversy. He said he never intended to hurt sentiments, particularly those of people from Haryana, and confirmed that the song had been removed from online platforms.

Badshah Apologises For His Haryanvi Track - Instagram
Badshah Tateeree Song Controversy: Rapper Apologises, Says ‘Forgive Me as Haryana Ka Beta’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Haryana State Commission for Women is scheduled to hear the matter on March 13 at the DC Office in Panipat, where the rapper has been asked to appear and present his explanation.

