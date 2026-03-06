Badshah Tateeree Controversy: Haryana Women Commission Summons Rapper Over Lyrics

Summary of this article
Badshah Tateeree controversy sparks complaints over alleged indecent lyrics.
The Haryana Women's Commission summons Badshah following multiple public complaints.
Hearing in the Tateeree song controversy scheduled in Panipat soon.
Badshah's Tateeree controversy has escalated after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons to the rapper regarding alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi track Tateeree. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter following complaints that the song contains language considered indecent and offensive.
Badshah Tateeree controversy draws attention of Haryana Women Commission
According to the commission, concerns have been raised that certain lyrics in the track may objectify women and include references involving minors. Authorities stated that such content could have a negative influence on young listeners and may violate standards of social and cultural sensitivity.
The summons names Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, as the primary respondent in the case. The notice has been issued to local authorities in Panipat, directing them to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the scheduled proceedings.
Complaints prompt formal action by the panel
The action by the commission follows complaints filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both complainants have alleged that the lyrics in Tateeree include sexualised expressions and objectionable vocabulary that they believe cross acceptable social boundaries.
HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the panel decided to initiate proceedings after receiving multiple complaints from members of the public. She also questioned how the track was cleared for release despite concerns regarding its language.
Speaking to ANI, Bhatia noted that during her previous tenure as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, content with potentially offensive material would usually undergo scrutiny. She stated that it was important to examine how such lyrics were allowed to reach audiences despite their possible impact on public morality and cultural sensibilities.
About the song Tateeree
Tateeree is a Haryanvi hip-hop single released earlier this month, featuring rapper-singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The lyrics were written by Badshah, while the music was composed and produced by Hiten.
The track blends contemporary rap with regional musical influences, and its official music video has been directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.
Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Women has scheduled the hearing in the case for March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Panipat, where the matter will be reviewed by the panel.