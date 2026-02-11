Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

Adityanath’s orders have found unexpected support from Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati, a prominent face of Dalit politics in India. “It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that not only in Uttar Pradesh alone but now even in films, the word 'Pandit' is being portrayed as an infiltrator, thereby insulting and disrespecting the entire community across the country. This has caused tremendous anger among the whole Brahmin society at present, and our party strongly condemns this in the harshest terms. The Central Government should immediately impose a ban on such a casteist film. This is the demand of the BSP," she shared on social media. Mayawati trying to court Brahmins was not surprising considering her attempt to pitch herself as the custodian of their concerns in UP, but her vocal support of Adityanath's move was surprising for many.