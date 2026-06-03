Peabo Bryson Dies At 75: Voice Behind Disney Classics Leaves A Lasting Legacy

Peabo Bryson dies at 75 after five decades in music.
Grammy-winning singer helped define Disney's most beloved soundtrack era.
Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin songs cemented global fame.
Peabo Bryson dies at 75, bringing an end to a career that helped define modern R&B and produced some of the most memorable Disney songs ever recorded. The Grammy-winning singer, whose voice became synonymous with classics such as Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones, according to a statement released by his family.
For millions of listeners, Bryson's music was woven into personal milestones, romantic memories and childhood nostalgia. His passing marks the loss of one of the most recognisable voices in American music.
Peabo Bryson's family pays tribute to the singer
In a statement shared after his death, it was said by Bryson's family that his voice had served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments for more than five decades. It was further stated that his music had carried generations through celebrations, love stories and moments of comfort.
The family also shared that comfort was being found in the immense love shown towards the singer throughout his life and career.
The Disney songs that made Peabo Bryson a global star
While Bryson enjoyed a successful R&B career long before Disney came calling, he reached a wider audience through his unforgettable duets. In 1992, he won a Grammy Award alongside Celine Dion for Beauty and the Beast. A year later, he secured another Grammy with Regina Belle for A Whole New World from Aladdin.
Those songs became cultural touchstones and remain among Disney's most celebrated musical achievements.
A legacy beyond Disney and Grammy Awards
Beyond his Disney success, Bryson built an impressive catalogue of hits including Feel the Fire, I'm So Into You, Can You Stop the Rain, If Ever You're In My Arms Again and Reaching for the Sky. His influence stretched from the 1970s through the 2010s, earning him a devoted fan base across generations.
Reports indicate that Bryson had suffered a stroke shortly before his passing. A formal cause of death has not yet been publicly released.
Only weeks ago, the singer had performed in Georgia and was preparing for additional dates on his Golden Touch tour, celebrating more than 50 years in music. He had also marked his 75th birthday with family and friends earlier this year.
Peabo Bryson's voice may have fallen silent, but the songs he left behind will continue to resonate for generations.