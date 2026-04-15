Damon Albarn Asha Bhosle Tribute: Gorillaz Frontman Shares Emotional Note

The Damon Albarn Asha Bhosle tribute has struck a chord globally, with the Gorillaz frontman recalling his admiration for the legendary singer. From their rare meetings in Mumbai to a deeply personal memory, his message reflects the lasting impact of her voice and presence.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Damon Albarn Asha Bhosle Tribute
Damon Albarn Asha Bhosle Tribute Moves Fans Worldwide Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Damon Albarn Asha Bhosle tribute recalls Mumbai meetings and musical admiration.

  • The Shadowy Light marked her final global collaboration with Gorillaz artists.

  • Legendary singer passed away on April 12, leaving behind a timeless musical legacy.

Damon Albarn’s tribute to Asha Bhosle adds a global voice to the grief surrounding her passing. The Gorillaz frontman took to social media to share a deeply personal note, reflecting on his admiration and the rare moments he spent with her.

Albarn, who collaborated with Asha Bhosle on the track The Shadowy Light, remembered her not just as an icon but as an artist whose voice shaped his understanding of Indian music. His words carried a quiet intimacy, rooted in memory rather than spectacle.

Damon Albarn recalls meeting Asha Bhosle in Mumbai

In his tribute, it was written by Albarn that Asha Bhosle had long been someone he admired from afar, with her music serving as his “gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood.”

He shared that he had met her twice in Mumbai and had been struck by her grace and presence, even in her later years. One particular memory stood out. It was described that sitting cross-legged while playing R D Burman’s harmonium as she sang remained unforgettable for him.

His message concluded with a heartfelt note, where it was expressed that she had “the voice of an angel” and that she would continue to be loved and remembered.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Asha Bhosle’s final collaboration with Gorillaz

Before her passing, Asha Bhosle lent her voice to The Shadowy Light, an experimental track featured on Gorillaz’s album The Mountain (Parvat). The song brought together diverse artists, blending Indian classical elements with a global soundscape.

The track also featured Gruff Rhys, flautist Ajay Prasanna and sarod players Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, making it a rare cross-cultural collaboration.

Asha Bhosle Best Songs - Instagram
Asha Bhosle’s Best Songs: The Many Lives Of A Voice That Defined Indian Cinema

BY Aishani Biswas

Summary

Summary of this article

In an earlier note, Bhosle had reflected on the song’s deeper meaning, linking it to her life journey and spiritual understanding. Her words suggested that music, for her, was not just expression but a path toward something eternal.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate across generations and borders.

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