Boy George Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Recalls ‘Glorious Vocals’

Boy George pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, remembering her “glorious vocals” on their collaboration. As global artists react to her passing, the legendary singer’s influence across cultures and decades continues to be celebrated.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Boy George Pays Tribute to Asha
Boy George Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle’s Glorious Vocals Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Boy George pays tribute, recalls Asha Bhosle’s vocals on 1991 track.

  • Global artists honour legacy spanning nearly eight decades and 12,000 songs.

  • Brimful of Asha highlights her influence beyond Bollywood and Indian music.

Boy George pays tribute to Asha Bhosle following the legendary singer’s passing, remembering her voice as both powerful and timeless. The Culture Club frontman, who collaborated with her in the early 1990s, joined a growing list of global artists honouring her legacy.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most influential voices in Indian music, passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai after health complications. Her impact, however, continues to resonate far beyond Indian cinema.

Boy George recalls Asha Bhosle’s ‘glorious vocals.’

In a social media post, Boy George shared that Asha Bhosle’s vocals on their 1991 track “Bow Down, Mister” were “glorious”. It was further expressed by him that her voice carried a rare quality, describing it as smooth and timeless.

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The collaboration marked a unique moment where Indian and Western music intersected, introducing her voice to a wider global audience. For many fans, it remains a reminder of her versatility and ability to transcend genres.

Global artists reflect on Asha Bhosle’s legacy

Tributes also came from other international artists. The band Cornershop acknowledged the role her music played in shaping their journey, noting that her songs had stayed with them through different phases of life.

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Their track Brimful of Asha, inspired by her work, became a global hit, further cementing her influence beyond Bollywood. It was also highlighted by musician Tjinder Singh that her reach extended across languages and cultures, making her one of the most widely loved voices in music history.

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Asha Bhosle’s career spanned nearly eight decades, with thousands of songs recorded across genres and languages. Her passing in Mumbai has led to tributes pouring in from across the world, reflecting the scale of her cultural impact and the timeless nature of her music.

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