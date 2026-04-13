Asha Bhosle Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note, Calls It End Of Era

Summary of this article
Asha Bhosle's death at 92 marks the end of an eight-decade musical legacy.
Amitabh Bachchan tribute calls her voice immortal and an era-defining presence.
Funeral in Mumbai with state honours reflects her national cultural impact.
The news of Asha Bhosle's death has cast a quiet shadow over the film and music industry, with tributes continuing to pour in. Among the most heartfelt was actor Amitabh Bachchan’s note, where he reflected on the loss of a voice that shaped generations. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 after being hospitalised in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that feels impossible to replicate.
Amitabh Bachchan on Asha Bhosle's death: ‘An entire era lost.’
In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan’s grief came through in fragments that felt both personal and historic. Remembering Asha Bhosle’s immense contribution to music, he wrote, “Sorrow and grief… An entire era, an incredible, phenomenal, astounding, prodigious presence has been lost. The iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji has left us.”
Reflecting on her artistry, he added, “Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to was unparalleled… she has left us an entire encyclopaedia of eternal music.”
He ended his note on a deeply emotional note, writing, “The body has left us, but her soul shall remain forever with us… her voice — the soul — shall ever be immortalised.”
Asha Bhosle's funeral and final respects in Mumbai
As the industry mourns Asha Bhosle's death, her mortal remains were kept at her residence for final respects. The singer was accorded state honours, wrapped in the Indian flag, as family, friends, and members of the film fraternity gathered to pay tribute.
The funeral procession is set to take place in Mumbai, with the last rites scheduled at Shivaji Park crematorium.
Over a career spanning more than eight decades, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs across languages, redefining playback singing with her versatility. From classical compositions to cabaret hits, her voice carried emotion with rare ease.
Her passing, confirmed on April 12, 2026, has not just marked the loss of an artist but the closing of a chapter in Indian music history.