Amitabh Bachchan Health Rumours Dismissed As Report Clarifies Hospital Visit Details

Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation reports were dismissed by sources citing a routine medical check-up.
Big B reportedly visited Nanavati Hospital and returned home shortly after examination.
Amitabh Bachchan continued blogging and Sunday Darshan amid growing health speculation online.
Amitabh Bachchan became the centre of health concerns after reports surfaced claiming the veteran actor had been hospitalised in Mumbai. The rumours spread quickly online, leaving fans worried about the megastar’s condition. However, fresh clarification from sources has now dismissed those claims, stating that Bachchan had only visited the hospital for a routine medical examination.
The speculation began after a video discussing Bachchan’s alleged hospital admission surfaced online. The report claimed the actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital and was under medical observation for stomach-related concerns.
Amitabh Bachchan hospital news sparks concern
According to claims made in the viral video, Amitabh Bachchan was said to have been admitted to a VIP section of the hospital and described as stable while recovering. It was further claimed that family members had visited him during the stay.
However, these reports were later rejected by sources speaking to PTI. It was clarified that Bachchan had visited the hospital only for his regular monthly health check-up and had returned home shortly afterwards.
Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic blog post amid rumours
Amid the growing chatter, Bachchan maintained his regular online activity. A cryptic Hindi poem was shared on his personal blog, where the actor often reflects on public discourse and everyday observations.
The poem appeared to touch upon silence and commentary, arriving at a time when speculation around his health was gaining momentum online.
The actor also continued his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition outside Jalsa, sharing photographs and moments with fans through his blog and Tumblr posts, offering reassurance to many followers.
Sources confirmed that Bachchan’s hospital visit had taken place on May 16 as part of his routine medical schedule. On the professional front, the actor is preparing for Section 84 and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.