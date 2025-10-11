Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

Most actors would have been happy to end their careers with a successful second innings, but Bachchan is not just another actor. As we stepped into a new century, he stepped into our living rooms with Kaun Banega Crorepati which, 25 years later, is still going strong with him as its host. Recently, when I was discussing this with KBC writer R.D. Tailang, he shared that on the set, the audience sits quietly and uncomplainingly for six hours, many of them going home without taking the fabled ‘Hot Seat’ all thanks to him. “Even the ones who get to contest sometimes return home with a cheque that has far less zeroes than what they had hoped for, but being on KBC still remains a life-changing experience for them because he treats every one of them with the courtesy that he would accord a guest visiting his home. If he is even five minutes late, he will not blame it on his busy schedule or the traffic, but will probably say that the bhojan (food) at home was particularly delicious with the result that he ate a little more than usual and fell asleep, his excuse making him one of them rather than a larger-than-life superstar,” explains Tailang, who has given Bachchan much-quoted lines like “Lock kiya jaye” and made “Computer ji”, “Ghadi Babu” and “Shrimati Tiktiki” a part of our vocabulary.