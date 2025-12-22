Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Mother Teji Bachchan On 18th Death Anniversary With An Emotional Note

Amitabh Bachchan shared a personal note on his blog, remembering his late mother, Teji Bachchan, on her 18th death anniversary.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has remembered his late mother, Teji Bachchan, on her 18th death anniversary with a heartfelt blog post. Taking to his blog on December 21, the actor shared a picture of his mother and dedicated the emotional post in her memory.
Amitabh Bachchan remembers late mother on death anniversary
In the blogpost, Amitabh wrote, “Maa ki yad main din samarpit aaj ka din. Dec 21. Kuch kehne ke liye shabd nahi hote bas Prarthanayein. (Dedicated to Maa’s memory - today. Dec 21. There are no words left to say, bas only prayers)".
Born in Faisalabad of Punjab in Pakistan, in 1914, Teji Bachchan married renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Allahabad in 1941. They were married for 62 years till Harivansh's death in 2003. They had two sons, Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.
Teja Bachchan played Lady Macbeth in Harivansh's Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's play and did a cameo appearance in Amitabh Bachchan's Kabhie Kabhie (1976).
Teji was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in 2007 and was shifted to the ICU in November. She passed away on December 21, the same year, at the age of 93, after a prolonged illness.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, 83, has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and captivating fans with his personality, energy, wit and humour. He is currently hosting the latest season of KBC, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
Recently, his cult classic Sholay was re-released in theatres in India with its restored and extended version.