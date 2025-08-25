“Deewaar Was Made In Just 76 Shifts”: Rajiv Rai On The Legacy Of Trimurti Films

Deewaar is the story of two brothers, Vijay and Ravi Verma, who find themselves on opposite sides of the law, with their mother, Sumitra, caught in the middle of their ideological conflict. It is real, raw, intense and unconventional for a mainstream Hindi film, particularly in its treatment of romance, with Vijay getting intimate with a sex worker he meets at the bar and impregnating her before marriage. Yet, Rajiv asserts that he was confident it would work. “It looked stunning to me, a breath of fresh air. It was unlike Yash Chopra’s earlier films—less romantic and more action. Despite the super success of Zanjeer (1973), Bachchan was not a superstar yet. Even for Salim and Javed, this script was the clincher, but it had strong writing and performances and I had a feeling Deewaar would do well as I would often tell my father when it was under production,” he recalls.