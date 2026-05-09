Abhishek Bachchan Defends Raja Shivaji VFX Amid Growing Online Criticism

Abhishek Bachchan has come out in support of Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji following criticism over the film’s visual effects. Ever since the trailer dropped, sections of social media users have questioned the quality of the VFX used in the film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing the backlash, Abhishek stressed that visual effects depend heavily on financial resources and production scale.