Abhishek Bachchan Defends Raja Shivaji VFX Amid Growing Online Criticism

Supporting Riteish Deshmukh and the film’s team, the actor explained how budget limitations significantly impact the scale and quality of VFX in Indian historical dramas.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Raja Shivaji
Abhishek Bachchan Reacts to Raja Shivaji VFX Criticism Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Bachchan defended Raja Shivaji amid widespread criticism surrounding visual effects online.

  • The actor highlighted major budget differences between Bollywood and Hollywood VFX productions globally.

  • Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama continues generating strong debate across social media platforms.

Abhishek Bachchan has come out in support of Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji following criticism over the film’s visual effects. Ever since the trailer dropped, sections of social media users have questioned the quality of the VFX used in the film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing the backlash, Abhishek stressed that visual effects depend heavily on financial resources and production scale.

Abhishek Bachchan explains Raja Shivaji VFX budget Challenges

Speaking during an interview with News18, it was said by Abhishek that the quality of visual effects improves with increased financial investment. He highlighted that Raja Shivaji had been produced by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh on a relatively limited budget compared to large-scale Hollywood productions.

The actor also pointed out that audiences often compare Indian films with Western blockbusters without considering the huge difference in available resources. According to him, Hollywood studios can spend thousands of crores solely on visual effects, while Indian filmmakers operate within far tighter financial boundaries.

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Raja Shivaji Faces Online Backlash Despite Star-Studded Cast

Abhishek further explained that time also plays a crucial role in refining VFX-heavy projects. It was mentioned by the actor that if larger funds had been available, more time could have been invested into perfecting the film’s visual scale.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji features a large ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan among others.

Raja Shivaji X Movie Review - IMDb
Raja Shivaji X Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Wins Big, Fans Call It Historic

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical drama released in theatres on May 1 and opened to mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. Despite the controversy surrounding its VFX, discussions around the film continue to dominate social media platforms.

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