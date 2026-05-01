Raja Shivaji X Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Wins Big, Fans Call It Historic

Summary of this article
Raja Shivaji X movie review trends positive with strong audience reactions online.
Riteish Deshmukh performance praised, film earns 4.5-star rating from Taran Adarsh.
Salman Khan cameo and grand visuals boost Raja Shivaji audience response significantly.
Raja Shivaji's X movie review is already leaning heavily in favour of the film, with early audiences calling it a grand and emotionally charged cinematic experience. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical drama has sparked strong reactions online, with viewers praising both its scale and storytelling right after its theatrical debut.
Raja Shivaji X review: Strong praise for performances and scale
Social media reactions began pouring in within hours of release, and the tone has largely been celebratory. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film as “power-packed,” with it being stated that the narrative carries both grandeur and emotional weight. The film was also said to be handled with confidence and authenticity, particularly given the historical significance of its subject.
Audiences have echoed similar sentiments, with many highlighting Riteish Deshmukh’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as one of the strongest performances of his career. The character’s leadership and intensity have been noted as deeply internalised, adding credibility to the film’s tone.
Raja Shivaji film reaction: Star cast and cameo steal attention
The supporting cast has also drawn attention. Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai has been appreciated for adding emotional depth, while Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan have been recognised for their commanding presence as antagonists.
One of the biggest talking points remains Salman Khan’s cameo, which has reportedly received loud cheers in theatres. The appearance was earlier confirmed by Riteish, and it has now translated into one of the film’s most crowd-pleasing moments.
Technically, the film has also scored high. Cinematography by Santosh Sivan and music by Ajay-Atul have been widely praised, especially during large-scale battle sequences.
The film released in theatres on May 1, 2026, with a runtime of 195 minutes in Marathi and a slightly shorter Hindi version.