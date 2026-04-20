Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Brings Maratha Legacy Alive On Screen

Summary of this article
The Raja Shivaji trailer presents Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious and visually rich take on Maratha history.
A strong ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan adds weight to the narrative.
The film is positioned as a major festive release, aiming to draw large theatrical audiences.
The Raja Shivaji trailer is finally out, offering a first look at Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious attempt to bring the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen. Mounted on a grand scale, the film leans into spectacle while aiming to capture the emotional and political weight of one of India’s most revered historical figures.
Unveiled at a high-profile event in Mumbai, the trailer hints at a visually expansive narrative that blends action, legacy and personal struggle. Riteish not only headlines the project but also directs, writes and produces it, marking one of his most personal cinematic ventures.
Raja Shivaji trailer showcases scale, cast and storytelling
Raja Shivaji trailer introduces a sprawling ensemble cast. Riteish Deshmukh steps into the role of Shivaji Maharaj, while his son appears as the younger version of the warrior king. Genelia Deshmukh portrays Saibai, bringing emotional depth to the narrative.
Abhishek Bachchan is seen as Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj, with Sanjay Dutt taking on the role of Afzal Khan. The cast further includes Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale, and Bhagyashree as Jijabai. Each character is positioned within a narrative that moves between personal sacrifice and political ambition.
Salman Khan cameo and Raja Shivaji film buzz
Beyond its scale, the film has generated buzz around a special appearance. During a promotional appearance, it was confirmed by Riteish Deshmukh that Salman Khan features in a cameo role, though details about his character were not disclosed. Reports suggest he may be seen as Jiva Mahala, adding to the intrigue.
The film’s music, composed by Ajay and Atul, has already gained traction online, hinting at a powerful soundtrack to match the visuals. Backed by Jio Studios, the project reflects a growing trend of large-scale historical dramas in Indian cinema.
Raja Shivaji is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, arriving as a major holiday release across Marathi and Hindi markets.