Riteish Deshmukh Son Debut: Rahyl Steals Spotlight In Raja Shivaji Trailer

The Riteish Deshmukh son debut has caught attention as 10-year-old Rahyl appears as young Shivaji in Raja Shivaji.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rahyl in Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh Son Debut Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Riteish Deshmukh's son's debut sees Rahyl play young Shivaji in trailer.

  • Raja Shivaji showcases large-scale battles and Maratha history through ensemble cast.

  • Film marks family milestone for Riteish and Genelia ahead of 2026 release.

Riteish Deshmukh's son debut has added an emotional layer to the buzz around Raja Shivaji, as the actor-director introduces his 10-year-old son Rahyl to the big screen. The historical drama not only traces the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also marks a personal milestone for the Deshmukh family.

Rahyl Deshmukh acting debut as young Shivaji

The trailer, unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai, opens with a young Shivaji speaking about swaraj, setting the tone for the film’s narrative. It is revealed that the child portraying the iconic figure is Rahyl Deshmukh, making his acting debut.

The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, while Genelia Deshmukh appears as Saibai. The teaser also offers glimpses of large-scale battle sequences, hinting at the warrior king’s struggles against the Mughals.

Raja Shivaji trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s epic revealed - YouTube
Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Brings Maratha Legacy Alive On Screen

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

During the launch, gratitude towards the cast was expressed by Riteish, with it being stated that support from actors like Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan played a key role in shaping the film. It was also shared that Abhishek stood by him “like a brother.”

Raja Shivaji cast and family milestone

Beyond its scale, the film carries a strong personal connection. Rahyl, born in 2016, is the younger son of Riteish and Genelia, who have often spoken about allowing their children to choose their own paths.

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The project also brings together an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, adding weight to the historical narrative.

Raja Shivaji teaser out - YouTube
Raja Shivaji Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh Unleashes His Might As Maratha Warrior

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji positions itself as both a cinematic spectacle and a heartfelt family moment.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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