Riteish Deshmukh Son Debut: Rahyl Steals Spotlight In Raja Shivaji Trailer

Summary of this article
Riteish Deshmukh's son's debut sees Rahyl play young Shivaji in trailer.
Raja Shivaji showcases large-scale battles and Maratha history through ensemble cast.
Film marks family milestone for Riteish and Genelia ahead of 2026 release.
Riteish Deshmukh's son debut has added an emotional layer to the buzz around Raja Shivaji, as the actor-director introduces his 10-year-old son Rahyl to the big screen. The historical drama not only traces the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also marks a personal milestone for the Deshmukh family.
Rahyl Deshmukh acting debut as young Shivaji
The trailer, unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai, opens with a young Shivaji speaking about swaraj, setting the tone for the film’s narrative. It is revealed that the child portraying the iconic figure is Rahyl Deshmukh, making his acting debut.
The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, while Genelia Deshmukh appears as Saibai. The teaser also offers glimpses of large-scale battle sequences, hinting at the warrior king’s struggles against the Mughals.
During the launch, gratitude towards the cast was expressed by Riteish, with it being stated that support from actors like Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan played a key role in shaping the film. It was also shared that Abhishek stood by him “like a brother.”
Raja Shivaji cast and family milestone
Beyond its scale, the film carries a strong personal connection. Rahyl, born in 2016, is the younger son of Riteish and Genelia, who have often spoken about allowing their children to choose their own paths.
The project also brings together an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhagyashree, adding weight to the historical narrative.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji positions itself as both a cinematic spectacle and a heartfelt family moment.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.