Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Holds Strong Despite Dip

While collections dipped slightly, the Marathi version continues to dominate, signalling strong audience interest and sustained weekend performance.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Raja Shivaji box office Day 2 hits Rs 10.55 crore, total Rs 21.9 crore nett.

  • Marathi version dominates with 55.71 per cent occupancy across strong show count.

  • Hindi version contributes Rs 3.40 crore, showing gradual but steady growth.

Raja Shivaji's box office Day 2 performance shows that Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical drama is holding firm even after the expected post-opening dip. After a strong start, the film continues to draw audiences, with its regional strength clearly shaping its overall performance.

According to early estimates, the film collected Rs 10.55 crore nett on its second day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 21.9 crore. While the drop from Day 1 is visible, the numbers still indicate a solid weekend trajectory.

Raja Shivaji box office day 2 breakdown: Marathi leads, Hindi steady

The film’s strength lies firmly in its Marathi version, which continues to drive the bulk of its earnings. Of the Day 2 total, approximately Rs 7.15 crore came from the Marathi version, while the Hindi version contributed around Rs 3.40 crore.

Occupancy trends highlight this gap even further. The Marathi version recorded a strong 55.71 per cent occupancy, reflecting sustained local interest. In contrast, the Hindi version saw a more modest 20.46 per cent occupancy across over 3,000 shows, suggesting gradual growth rather than an explosive start.

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Raja Shivaji total collection and weekend trend

With a gross collection nearing Rs 26 crore, the film is comfortably building momentum. The slight dip on Day 2 is typical for big openers, and the overall trend remains positive heading into the rest of the weekend.

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film traces the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Backed by a large ensemble cast and mounted on a grand scale, it has been positioned as a landmark release in Marathi cinema.

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BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The film was released in theatres on May 1, and its weekend performance will be crucial in determining its long-term run.

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