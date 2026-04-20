Riteish Deshmukh Confirms Salman Khan’s Role In Raja Shivaji

Summary of this article
Salman Khan will have a special cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.
Riteish confirmed it on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 grand finale.
Earlier, Khan made cameos in Riteish’s films like Lai Bhaari and Ved.
Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, boasts an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Amol Gupte. The historical drama will also see superstar Salman Khan in a special appearance. Riteish confirmed it on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 grand finale on Sunday (April 19).
Riteish Deshmukh confirms Salman Khan in Raja Shivaji
Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Salman Khan has given two days for his cameo in Raja Shivaji. Riteish, who has also served as the director, co-writer, and producer of the upcoming film, confirmed it while hosting the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The episode also featured Genelia and Abhishek.
The makers are yet to reveal about Salman’s character, but reports claim that he will portray Jeeva Mahala, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal warrior.
Abhishek reacted ecstatically to Khan's cameo in the upcoming film.
Salman Khan's cameo in Raja Shivaji
A source informed the portal that when Riteish approached Salman for the cameo, the Sikandar star immediately agreed to be part of it.
"Salman is the perfect choice for this part because his presence will add star power. He has earlier made memorable cameos in Riteish’s films like Lai Bhaari and Ved, and each time, audiences have loved their collaboration. This time too, the makers are planning something equally impactful," the source added.
About Raja Shivaji
The teaser was unveiled earlier this April. It promises a grand visual spectacle filled with grandeur and heroism in a narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya.
Produced simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, Raja Shivaji is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.