Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Holds Strong, Now Targets Sairat’s Record

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 5 shows a steady weekday hold, keeping the momentum alive after a strong opening weekend.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5 Sees Steady Growth Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Raja Shivaji's box office collection Day 5 earns Rs 4.90 crore nett.

  • Film crosses Rs 52 crore gross, becomes second highest Marathi grosser.

  • Raja Shivaji now eyes Sairat’s Rs 110 crore record at box office.

The Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 5 reflects a rare kind of consistency, especially for a regional film riding post-weekend numbers. After a powerful opening, the film has managed to hold steady through Monday and Tuesday, signalling strong audience interest and repeat value.

Fronted by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical drama has already crossed significant milestones within its first five days, placing it among the biggest Marathi successes in recent years.

Raja Shivaji Day 5 Box Office: Steady Weekday Performance

The film collected Rs 4.90 crore nett on Day 5, taking its total to Rs 44.40 crore nett in India. Its gross collection has already crossed Rs 52 crore, marking an impressive run so early into its theatrical journey.

After posting double-digit numbers across its opening weekend, the drop during weekdays has been controlled rather than sharp. This kind of hold suggests strong word-of-mouth, especially in the core Marathi market, which continues to drive the film’s performance.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2 - Instagram
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Holds Strong Despite Dip

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It has been reported that the Marathi version alone contributed Rs 3.35 crore on Tuesday, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.55 crore, indicating decent traction beyond its primary audience base.

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Can Raja Shivaji Dethrone Sairat at the Box Office?

With these numbers, Raja Shivaji has already overtaken Natsamrat to become the second highest-grossing Marathi film in India. The next milestone in sight is Sairat, which still holds the top position with Rs 110 crore.

If the current momentum continues, the film could not only challenge that record but also become only the second Marathi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Raja Shivaji X Movie Review - IMDb
Raja Shivaji X Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Wins Big, Fans Call It Historic

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Featuring a large ensemble cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, the film’s scale and subject rooted in the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have clearly struck a chord with audiences.

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