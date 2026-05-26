Made In India – A Titan Story Release Date, Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch Naseeruddin Shah-Jim Sarbh's Show

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh lead Amazon MX Player's upcoming series, Made in India - A Titan Story, set to premiere this June.

Made in Trailer out
Naseeruddin Shah-Jim Sarbh's Made in Trailer out Photo: Amazon MX Player
Summary of this article

  • Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh lead Amazon MX Player's upcoming series, Made in India - A Titan Story.

  • It is adapted from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand.

  • Directed by Robbie Grewal, the six-part show will premiere this June.

Amazon MX Player, today, unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Made in India - A Titan Story, led by Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh. Adapted from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, the series also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth in significant roles.

The series is about the Make in India initiative, which transformed India into a manufacturing hub. The six-part series has been directed by Robbie Grewal, with a script by Karan Vyas. Almighty Motion Pictures has backed the project.

It explores ambition, excellence, dedication and resilience that turned an idea into a legacy.

OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Spider-Noir, Rafa And The Great Grand Superhero Lead This Packed Watchlist

By Aishani Biswas

What's in the trailer of Made in India

Set in pre-liberalised India, when the country was set to undergo economic and social change, Made in India: A Titan Story shows the rise of Titan through the eyes of visionary businessman Xerxes Desai (played by Sarbh).

Related Content
Amit Shah unveils India’s ‘Smart Border’ project, a high-tech security grid - PTI
Cover of Made in India the Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma by Manish Sabharwal and Sundeep Khanna - Juggernaut Books
NCB Seizes ₹182 Crore Worth Captagon Shipment in India’s First Major Bust: Amit Shah - File Photo
Sachin Tendulkar turned 53. - | Photo: AP/Joanna Chan

The trailer gives us a glimpse of his journey, driven by ambition to make the Indian watch brand into something bigger and greater. Amid the challenges and uncertainty, Xerxes Desai and JRD Tata (played by Shah) remain resolute in their belief and vision that India could create something of its own. It will show how the Indian watch brand became the country's identity and established a legacy.

Watch Made in India - A Titan Story trailer here.

Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer - X
Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unleashes Her Fiercest Avatar Yet

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch Made in India

Made in India - A Titan Story will premiere on Amazon MX Player from June 3, 2026.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories