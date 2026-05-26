Made In India – A Titan Story Release Date, Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch Naseeruddin Shah-Jim Sarbh's Show

Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh lead Amazon MX Player's upcoming series, Made in India - A Titan Story.
It is adapted from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand.
Directed by Robbie Grewal, the six-part show will premiere this June.
Amazon MX Player, today, unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Made in India - A Titan Story, led by Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh. Adapted from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, the series also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth in significant roles.
The series is about the Make in India initiative, which transformed India into a manufacturing hub. The six-part series has been directed by Robbie Grewal, with a script by Karan Vyas. Almighty Motion Pictures has backed the project.
It explores ambition, excellence, dedication and resilience that turned an idea into a legacy.
What's in the trailer of Made in India
Set in pre-liberalised India, when the country was set to undergo economic and social change, Made in India: A Titan Story shows the rise of Titan through the eyes of visionary businessman Xerxes Desai (played by Sarbh).
The trailer gives us a glimpse of his journey, driven by ambition to make the Indian watch brand into something bigger and greater. Amid the challenges and uncertainty, Xerxes Desai and JRD Tata (played by Shah) remain resolute in their belief and vision that India could create something of its own. It will show how the Indian watch brand became the country's identity and established a legacy.
Watch Made in India - A Titan Story trailer here.
When and where to watch Made in India
Made in India - A Titan Story will premiere on Amazon MX Player from June 3, 2026.