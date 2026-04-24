Happy Birthday Tendulkar: Matthew Hayden, Jay Shah Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Master Blaster

Summary of this article
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday
Jay Shah, Yuvraj Singh amongst others wished the Master Blaster
Sachin has most number of centuries to his name in international cricket
India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, often called as 'God of Cricket' celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday, April 24. The legendary cricketer's illustrious career has been defined by innumerable records and eye-catching performances.
The cricketing world took to social media to wish the legendary batter on his special day including ex-cricketers.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) wishing Tendulkar and wrote, "664 international matches, 34,3457 international runs. Only cricketer to score 100 international hundreds.
"Member of Team India's ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2011 winning campaign. Wishing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt a very happy birthday," it posted.
Tendulkar, one of the most prolific batter of his time and arguably one of the biggest sporting icon this country has ever produced. The 'Master Blaster' holds the records for most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a feat that has not been broken yet.
Other personalities who also wished the batting star was Gujarat Titans (GT) batting coach Matthew Hayden.
Hayden wished Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday through a heartfelt video posted on the franchise’s social media handles.
“I have seen God. He used to bat at number four for India. Happy birthday, Sachin,” Hayden said.
Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also wished via his social media handle. He shared a post on his official social media handle. "Happy Birthday Paaji sharing the field with you was an honour, but learning from you was even bigger. Your discipline, humility and love set the standard for all of us! Thank you for the memories and the inspiration you continue to be. Lots of love @sachin_rt," Yuvraj wrote.
International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, Mr. Jay Shah posted with a caption, "Wishing our sport's icon @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. Your amazing contribution to cricket continues to inspire generations across the world to play and watch our great game, while your empathy and humanity has an ongoing and significant impact on society".
Speaking of the batting icon, Tendulkar is also the first batter in One-day Internationals to score a 200. He also holds the record of the most runs scored by any player in international cricket.