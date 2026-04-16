Vinod Kambli Health Crisis: Former India Batter Faces Brain Stroke Risk, Legends Rally In Support

Summary of this article
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli's health struggles continue
Kambli faces a risk of brain stroke
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar among cricket fraternity members helping him
The cricketing community has been struck by a wave of concern following recent reports regarding the health of former Indian batter Vinod Kambli. In a heart-wrenching update shared by his close friend Marcus Couto, it has been revealed that the 54-year-old is at high risk of a brain stroke due to a persistent blood clot that cannot be surgically removed.
Kambli, who once dominated world cricket alongside his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, has faced a series of health crises over the last decade. While he has reportedly given up alcohol, the damage from past lifestyle choices has manifested as a brain clot that was left untreated in its early stages.
Renowned neurosurgeon Adil Chagla has warned that this clot has reached a precarious stage, making a stroke a looming possibility. Furthermore, the former cricketer is battling significant memory impairment and physical imbalance, often requiring a support stick to walk.
In a touching display of camaraderie, the legends of Indian cricket have rallied behind their former teammate. A private WhatsApp group—including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and members of the 1983 World Cup squad—has been formed to quietly provide financial assistance for Kambli’s ongoing medical expenses.
While Kapil Dev had offered rehabilitation support in Haryana, the focus remains on specialized neurological care in Mumbai to prevent further deterioration.
Speaking to Times of India, Couto said, “Sometimes, when he steps out of his house, he tends to ask for, and people tend to offer him a smoke. They think that they are offering a smoke to a former India cricket star. However, smoking is extremely harmful for him, particularly for his brain."
There have been some positive signs as well. “10 days back, he acted in an advert- after a long, long time- for Dinshaw’s ice-cream. It was shot at the Mahim Juvenile Cricket Ground Shivaji Park. They gave him a role which suited him. I, along with his brother Ricky and former cricketer Viram Dayal visited Kambli at his residence in Jewel Cooperative Society in Bandra last week," Couto said.
"He seemed to be in decent health. He and his family were in good spirits. Kambli now uses a stick to walk around. His son (Cristiano) wants to become a cricketer. I requested Jatin Paranjape to enroll him at his cricket academy, and he immediately agreed".
Vinod Kambli's Health Struggles Turn Into Long Battle
A video of Vinod Kambli that surfaced in late 2024 sparked widespread concern across the cricketing world. In the footage, the former Indian batter appeared physically frail and disoriented, struggling to maintain his balance while walking near his residence.
The sight of the man who once famously smashed back-to-back double centuries needing the support of passersby to stay upright was a jarring reminder of his deteriorating health. This public sighting highlighted the severity of his neurological and physical struggles, confirming reports of his battle with memory loss and coordination issues.
In response to these distressing images, the Indian cricketing fraternity immediately swung into action. Close friends and former teammates, including Marcus Couto and several members of the Mumbai cricket circuit, reached out to ensure he received urgent medical attention.
A support network, bolstered by legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, has since worked behind the scenes to provide financial and emotional stability. These former cricketers have coordinated with specialists to manage his non-operable brain clot and physical therapy.